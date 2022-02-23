Liverpool and Leeds United predicted line-ups as Reds go strong while big name returns for Whites

Manchester City's dramatic 3-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night reignited the battle for the title, putting extra emphasis on tonight's meeting on Merseyside.

Liverpool are likely to opt for a strong line-up as they seek a victory that could move them within three points of Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp may have one eye on Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley and the Reds boss may opt to rotate a few bodies but is still likely to field a formidable side against United.

Marcelo Bielsa's team selection will be dictated by injuries within his squad, with Robin Koch the latest name sidelined after suffering a head injury against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool rested a number of players as they defeated Norwich City on Saturday afternoon but will be without Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino this evening.

Kalvin Phillips and Leeds skipper Liam Cooper are not expected to return until next month as they recover from respective hamstring injuries, while Patrick Bamford (foot) remans a long-term absentee.

Taking all of that into account, we have taken a closer look at how both sides could line up at Anfield this evening.

1. GK: Alisson Becker The Brazilian has featured 31 times for Liverpool this season and even claimed an assist in Saturday's victory over Norwich. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold Rested on Saturday, Alexander-Arnold is likely to return to the starting line-up against Leeds. He is one of the Reds key men, with 16 assists and two goals in 29 games this season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB: Virgil van Dijk The centre back has been a regular feature for Liverpool this season after returning from ACL surgery in the summer. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB: Joel Matip It has been Matip alongside Van Dijk for much of the season for Liverpool, although Klopp may choose to rest the defender and give Ibrahima Konate the nod alongside Van Dijk. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales