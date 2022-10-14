Or at least that is what the FiveThirtyEight predictions computer is expecting from this weekend's matches.

It uses a complicated mathematical formula to predict the results of every English league match, and it is expecting a mixed weekend for the Yorkshire sides.

Surprisingly, beyond the two Sheffield sides, the clubs it reckons are most likely winners are relegation-threatened Middlesbrough and Harrogate.

GUNNED DOWN: Arsenal were comfortable 4-1 winners on their last trip to Elland Road

Boro are managerless since the sacking of Chris Wilder and the Sulphurites have only won twice this season, their last home victory coming on the opening weekend of the season. They are both a place above the relegation zone in the Championship and League One respectively. But the computer is confident they will beat Blackburn Rovers and Hartlepool United respectively.

That Arsenal are 59 per cent favoruites to win at Leeds is no great shock given the start Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders have made to the campaign.

The result it is most confident about, though is Sheffield Wednesday winning at Cambridge United. They have failed to win on their last three visits, including last October's 1-1 draw.

Neighbours Sheffield United are expected to end their three-match winless run with victory over Blackpool.

Barnsley and Bradford are both tipped to lose to teams below them in the table.

The computer is unable to split Hull City and Birmingham City, but still thinks there is only a 28 per cent chance of a draw.

Leeds United v Arsenal: away win

Leeds win 20 per cent

Arsenal win 59 per cent

Hull City v Birmingham City: win either way

Hull win 36 per cent

Birmingham win 36 per cent

Draw 28 per cent

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers: home win

Boro win 50 per cent

Blackburn win 23 per cent

Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town: home win

Millers win 38 per cent

Terriers win 34 per cent

Sheffield United v Blackpool: home win

Blades win 62 per cent

Blackpool win 16 per cent

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley: home win

Bolton win 39 per cent

Barnsley 33 per cent

Cambridge United v Sheffield Wednesday: away win

Cambridge win 14 per centOwls win 66 per cent

Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town: away win

Doncaster win 41 per cent

Swindon 50 per cent

Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United: home win

Harrogate win 45 per cent

Hartlepool win 28 per cent

Salford City v Bradford City: home win

Salford 57 per cent