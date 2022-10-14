Predictions computer makes its weekend tips for Leeds United v Arsenal and games involving Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley FC, Hull City, Rotherham United, Middlesbrough, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town
Leeds United's unbeaten start to the Elland Road season will come to an end, Rotherham United will beat Huddersfield Town in the Yorkshire derby, Barnsley and Bradford City will suffer consecutive league defeats for the first time in 2022-23, and Harrogate Town will win a game.
Or at least that is what the FiveThirtyEight predictions computer is expecting from this weekend's matches.
It uses a complicated mathematical formula to predict the results of every English league match, and it is expecting a mixed weekend for the Yorkshire sides.
Surprisingly, beyond the two Sheffield sides, the clubs it reckons are most likely winners are relegation-threatened Middlesbrough and Harrogate.
Boro are managerless since the sacking of Chris Wilder and the Sulphurites have only won twice this season, their last home victory coming on the opening weekend of the season. They are both a place above the relegation zone in the Championship and League One respectively. But the computer is confident they will beat Blackburn Rovers and Hartlepool United respectively.
That Arsenal are 59 per cent favoruites to win at Leeds is no great shock given the start Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders have made to the campaign.
The result it is most confident about, though is Sheffield Wednesday winning at Cambridge United. They have failed to win on their last three visits, including last October's 1-1 draw.
Neighbours Sheffield United are expected to end their three-match winless run with victory over Blackpool.
Barnsley and Bradford are both tipped to lose to teams below them in the table.
The computer is unable to split Hull City and Birmingham City, but still thinks there is only a 28 per cent chance of a draw.
Leeds United v Arsenal: away win
Leeds win 20 per cent
Arsenal win 59 per cent
Hull City v Birmingham City: win either way
Hull win 36 per cent
Birmingham win 36 per cent
Draw 28 per cent
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers: home win
Boro win 50 per cent
Blackburn win 23 per cent
Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town: home win
Millers win 38 per cent
Terriers win 34 per cent
Sheffield United v Blackpool: home win
Blades win 62 per cent
Blackpool win 16 per cent
Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley: home win
Bolton win 39 per cent
Barnsley 33 per cent
Cambridge United v Sheffield Wednesday: away win
Cambridge win 14 per centOwls win 66 per cent
Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town: away win
Doncaster win 41 per cent
Swindon 50 per cent
Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United: home win
Harrogate win 45 per cent
Hartlepool win 28 per cent
Salford City v Bradford City: home win
Salford 57 per cent
Bradford 18 per cent.