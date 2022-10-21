Premier League manager believes football is running out of ‘stability and patience’ as Steven Gerrard becomes fourth top-flight manager sacked this season
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes patience is running out in football with four Premier League managers losing their jobs already this season.
On Thursday, Steven Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage. Bruno Lage, Scott Parker and Thomas Tuchel have all been dismissed by Wolves, Bournemouth and Chelsea respectively this term.
Rodgers is another manager who has been under pressure this season following a lethargic start by the Foxes. The Northern Irishman received much-needed relief on Thursday as Leicester beat Leeds United 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.
That only served to ramp up the pressure on Whites boss Jesse Marsch, whose side are now without a win in the Premier League since beating Chelsea on August 21 – when Tuchel was still in charge.
“Stability and patience seems to be running out in football,” said Rodgers after Thursday’s win.
“It seems to be the way of it now, every day a manager is losing his job or under threat. Everyone is different, it depends what you let in as a manager. Some managers would look at every newspaper and listen to every pundit.
“For me, it’s straightforward and I regulate it by not listening or reading anything. It’s something you learn through time.
“I’m clearly aware if you are not doing so well you are going to have critics but the key thing is to get a laser focus on what you can control. When you do that everything else really is noise.”