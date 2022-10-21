On Thursday, Steven Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage. Bruno Lage, Scott Parker and Thomas Tuchel have all been dismissed by Wolves, Bournemouth and Chelsea respectively this term.

Rodgers is another manager who has been under pressure this season following a lethargic start by the Foxes. The Northern Irishman received much-needed relief on Thursday as Leicester beat Leeds United 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

That only served to ramp up the pressure on Whites boss Jesse Marsch, whose side are now without a win in the Premier League since beating Chelsea on August 21 – when Tuchel was still in charge.

The Whites boss is now the favourite to be the next top-flight manager to lose his job.

“Stability and patience seems to be running out in football,” said Rodgers after Thursday’s win.

“It seems to be the way of it now, every day a manager is losing his job or under threat. Everyone is different, it depends what you let in as a manager. Some managers would look at every newspaper and listen to every pundit.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Brendan Rogers, Manager of Leicester City shakes hands with Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, following the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“For me, it’s straightforward and I regulate it by not listening or reading anything. It’s something you learn through time.