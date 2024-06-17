Premier League side Brighton firm up interest in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville
The future of the Dutchman has been the subject of much conjecture following United’s defeat in the Championship play-off final against Southampton at Wembley late last month.
Leeds still have £73.6m in transfer instalments to pay by June 30 and while there will be money coming in following the sales of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth, they must in the words of chairman Paraag Marathe find some further ‘trade offs’ due to stringent financial rules.
Speculation has centred on the prospect of the club cashing in on Summerville, who is known to be keen on moving back to the Premier League.
Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Brighton are stepping up their interest in the 22-year-old, whose form has also been monitored by the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.
Summerville was named as the club’s Players’ Player of the Season for the 2023-24 campaign, a year which saw him score an impressive 21 goals in 49 appearances.
He was also recognised in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season, along with being named as the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season at the EFL Awards.
