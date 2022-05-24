The video assistant referees have been the subject of much debate since their introduction in the English top flight ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

VAR has got involved on 120 occasions across the 380 Premier League games this season. All decisions have been overturned with no referee sticking with their on-field decision after being recommended to look at the monitor.

We have looked at how each decision - whether made rightly or wrongly - has impacted the final standings to see how the table might look without the aid of the video assistant.

There has still been plenty of debate surrounding the use of VAR but after combing through each decision it has got more calls right than it has got wrong.

When it came to the most decisions overturned in a team's favour, West Ham (10), Arsenal (9), Brentford (9), Manchester City (8) and Newcastle United (8) benefitted most from Stockley Park's involvement.

While Norwich (11), Everton (9), Newcastle (9), Burnley (8), Leicester City (8), Manchester United (8), had the most decisions overturned against them over the course of the season.

Looking at goals disallowed by VAR and on-field decisions overturned resulting in goals, such as penalties and offsides, we have looked at how the table would look after 38 games without the involvment of the video assistant referee...

1. Man City - 93 points Actual position: 1st. Actual points: 93. Net points gained/lost under VAR: 0. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 91 points Actual position: 2nd. Actual points: 92. Net points gained/lost under VAR: +1. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 72 points Actual position: 3rd. Actual points: 74. Net points gained/lost under VAR: +2. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Arsenal - 70 points Actual position: 5th. Actual points: 69. Net points gained/lost under VAR: -1. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales