Using data scouting techniques, football analysts at BetVictor have assessed every Premier League player by their statistical performance over the 2021-22 season.

Players have been given a performance rating which is a measure - on a scale of 1-100 - of how well they have performed compared to other players in a similar position.

A score of 50 would mean a player is performing averagely. The higher the score the better a player has performed statistically against other players in that position.

The algorithm is designed to find the starting XI with the most optimised output per 90 minutes.

Goalkeepers were judging on their shot-stopping performance, distribution, command of box, sweeper ability, and 1v1 ability while defenders were ranked on things like blocked shots, interceptions and progressive passes.

Midfielders were assessed on actions such as expected goals, average shots on goal, key passes, successful tackles and successful presses. Forwards were then ranked on factors such as goals, expected goals and their creativity.

Given they finished first and second in the table, Liverpool and Manchester City dominate the stats-based XI while Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have one inclusion each.

In a 4-3-3 formation, here is the Premier League Team of the Season according to the data - agree with these picks?

GK: Alisson Becker - performance rating, 81.25 He shared the golden glove with international teammate Ederson and he is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League according to the stats. His 75.3 per cent save percentage is the third best rate in the league. He has also conceded 4.1 goals less than expected, indicating his superior shot stopping ability. The Brazilian was a great last line of defence for the Reds this season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - performance rating, 87.08 The Liverpool defender ranks second in the league for expected assists per 90 with 0.35. He is the top-rated defensive player for this statistic. He's also the top ranked player in the league for completed passes into the 18-yard box with 2.65 per 90, whilst his 8.42 progressive passes per 90 is second only to Liverpool teammate Thiago Alcántara. Trent is the 6th top performing player in the league for possession-adjusted interceptions with 3.23. His 12 assists was only bettered by Mohammed Salah.

CB: Joel Matip - performance rating, 74.90 An injury-free campaign has allowed Matip to have a consistent run in the Liverpool side and according to the BetVictor algorithm is the best performing centre-back in the league. He outperformed teammate Virgil Van Dijk, making more blocks per 90 minutes, blocked shots per 90, interceptions per 90, along with making three times more possession winning tackles.