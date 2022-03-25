Leeds United have put some welcome distance between themselves and the relegation zone following back-to-back wins ahead of the international break.

At the other end of the table, league leaders Manchester City are set to welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium next month with just one point separating the sides after 29 games each.

With teams going for the big honours in the final months of the campaign, it is almost time for the votes to be cast for the individual player awards.

Kevin De Bruyne was named PFA Player of the Year last season while his Man City teammate Phil Foden picked up the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Man City and Liverpool players are expected to dominate the nominations this year but just who has enjoyed the best individual season so far?

According to WhoScored ratings, here is the Premier League team of the season so far in a 4-3-3 formation - plus a few honourable mentions...

1. GK - Jose Sa (Wolves) Jose Sa - Only Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea have conceded few goals than Wolves this season. Sa has produced a number of remarkable displays and been named Man of the Match five times. Season rating: 6.92.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold - The right-back has provided 11 assists in 26 games from defence while scoring two goals. Season rating: 7.57.

3. CB - Joel Matip (Liverpool) Joel Matip - The defender has struggled with injury for large parts of his Liverpool career but a consistent run in the team has allowed him to show his qualities, with Liverpool conceding just 20 goals in 29 games this campaign. Season rating: 7.31.

4. CB - Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) Virgil Van Dijk - The centre-back has enjoyed a fine campaign on his return from an ACL injury and is helping Liverpool fight on three fronts after they already lifted the EFL Cup. Season rating: 7.20