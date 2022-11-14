Arsenal head into the World Cup break with a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League after they took full advantage of Manchester City’s shock loss at home to Brentford.

City were stunned 2-1 by the Ivan Toney-inspired Bees in Saturday’s early game and the Gunners pulled further clear by winning 2-0 at Molineux in the evening thanks to captain Martin Odegaard’s second-half double. The Norway international fired Mikel Arteta’s side ahead in the 55th minute and slotted home a second 20 minutes later to earn the visitors a seventh win in eight league games.

Toney responded in style to being left out of England’s World Cup squad by bagging a brace at the Etihad. He gave the Bees a 16th-minute lead and, after Phil Foden levelled for the reigning champions, the striker finished off a counter-attack in the eighth minute of added time.

Newcastle head into the break just two points behind City after they beat Chelsea 1-0 to record a fifth straight league win. Joe Willock’s second-half strike earned the hosts a deserved victory and handed the Blues a third straight league loss.

Tottenham came from behind three times to beat Leeds 4-3 at home. Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo both scored for the fourth straight game to twice put Leeds ahead in the first half but Harry Kane claimed Spurs’ first equaliser and Ben Davies made it 2-2 early in the second period.

Rodrigo’s second put Leeds ahead again in the 76th minute but Rodrigo Bentancur scored a quickfire double before the visitors had Tyler Adams sent off for a second booking.

Darwin Nunez scored twice as Liverpool eased to a 3-1 home win against Nathan Jones’ Southampton. Jones’ first game in charge of the Saints got off to a poor start when Roberto Firmino headed the hosts in front after just six minutes. Che Adams equalised three minutes later, but Nunez’s brace moved the Reds up to sixth.

England midfielder James Maddison had to play down injury concerns after he scored the opener but then limped off in Leicester’s 2-0 win at West Ham. Youri Tielemans saw a penalty saved for the Foxes after Maddison’s eighth-minute opener and the visitors had to wait until the 78th minute for Harvey Barnes to make the points safe.

Everton head into the break on a four-match winless run after goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony saw Bournemouth beat the Toffees by three goals for the second time in a week. Days after a 4-1 thrashing in the Carabao Cup, Frank Lampard restored his first-choice team but saw his team swept aside 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored the only goal as Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace to move off the bottom of the table. Palace forward Wilfried Zaha missed a penalty with the game level.

On Sunday, Danny Ings scored twice as Aston Villa overcame an early setback to win 2-1 at Brighton while there was late drama at Craven Cottage following Alejandro Garnacho’s winning goal deep into stoppage time.

Following the final round of games until Boxing Day, here is how the Premier League team of the week looks based on WhoScored ratings...

1. Danny Ward - 8 Made some fine saves as Leicester City continued their resurgence up the Premier League table with victory over West Ham at the London Stadium. Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 7.7 The Newcastle man is a regular in this line-up as the Magpies sit third during the World Cup break. He made five tackles and provided two key passes as Newcastle beat Chelsea 1-0 at St James' Park. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Daniel Amartey - 7.9 The Leicester City defender made two tackles, two interceptions and produced five clearances as the Foxes won 2-0 at West Ham. Photo: James Manning Photo Sales

4. Ben Davies - 7.8 Scored Tottenham's second goal as they came from behind to beat Leeds in North London. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales