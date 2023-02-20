Well, another Premier League weekend is in the books, with an expanding of the title race and a dramatic change in the bottom three.

But which players stood out statistically as Arsenal snatched a late win, Manchester City were held and Manchester United moved to within five points of top spot?

Which individuals helped their team most as Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton claimed huge results in the battle to beat the drop?

And did any Leeds United players perform well enough to get into the team of the week reckoning? Probably not is the answer to that one.

Forget your big-name goalkeepers, here with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.0 is Bournemouth's Neto for his shutout against Wolves (Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Following the latest round of games, we have put together the best XI from Saturday’s fixtures, using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look…

Seamus Coleman scored a goal and kept a clean sheet as Everton beat Leeds United in a huge game at the bottom. Rating - 8.1 (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He's becoming a bit of an ever-present is Luke Shaw of Manchester United, another clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Leicester - rating 8.2. (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

They're looking strong this Manchester United team, and Victor Lindelof was key for them at the back. WhoScored rating 8.2. (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur challenges for the ball against West Ham, wins the header, helps his team win the three points and with a WhoScored rating of 7.8, wins a place in the team of the week (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Almost perfect: With a WhoScored.com rating of 9.9, Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is comfortably player of the week for his two assists and all-round contributions in the 3-0 win over Leicester (PIcture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

He was named player of the match by Sky, and Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur gets in to our team of the week with a WhoScored rating of 7.5 (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse free-kick scored his way into the team of the week with a stunning winner for Southampton against Chelsea and a WhoScored rating of 8.4 (Picture: Glyn Kirk/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal was instrumental in their comeback win over Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime, including as assist, for a WhoScored rating of 8.0. (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

No goals, no assists, but a strong all-round performance from Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal earns him an 8.0 WhoScored rating. (Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

