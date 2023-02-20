Premier League team of the week led by Manchester United's unplayable duo plus Spurs and Arsenal feature, but are there any Leeds United players - gallery
Well, another Premier League weekend is in the books, with an expanding of the title race and a dramatic change in the bottom three.
Which individuals helped their team most as Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton claimed huge results in the battle to beat the drop?
And did any Leeds United players perform well enough to get into the team of the week reckoning? Probably not is the answer to that one.
Following the latest round of games, we have put together the best XI from Saturday’s fixtures, using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look…