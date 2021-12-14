Premier League's festive games kinder to Leeds United and Liverpool as Newcastle United face busiest schedule

The schedule has been kinder to some clubs, with Leeds United, Liverpool and Wolves set to benefit from the most rest during the hectic run of games.

With Covid-19 cases rising in the Premier League, the busy fixture list could prove more difficult if any more clubs are hit by an outbreak of the virus.

Newcastle United are set to play three times between December 27 and January 2, including one of their longest trips of the season as they travel to Southampton at the beginning of next month. That leaves them with the least rest between their first and third kick-off over the Christmas period.

Meanwhile, Wolves have the most rest between games, as their three festive fixtures fall between December 26 and January 3.

Leeds United and Liverpool are next on the list when it comes to the most rest between games, as they play three times between Boxing Day and January 2.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa believes the fixture calendar is "overcharged" while other managers, such as Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, are vocally opposed to the festive schedule.

"The calendar is so overcharged it doesn't bear in mind the development of the preparation," said Bielsa earlier this season.

"That's why I have serious doubts over the future of professional football because it is constantly commercialised and the product every time is constantly worse."

Below is a breakdown of the number of hours between the kick-off times of the first and third games for each top-flight club over the festive period.

1. Newcastle United - 138 hours Newcastle United will have 138 hours between their first kick off against Manchester United on December 27 and their third kick off at Southampton on January 2. They travel to Everton on December 30. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Arsenal - 141.5 hours Arsenal will have 141.5 hours from the start of their Boxing Day game against Norwich City and their home game against Manchester City on New Year's Day. They play Wolves on December 28. Photo: Getty Images,. Photo Sales

3. Manchester City - 141.5 hours Man City will have the same amount of time between their first and third kick offs as Arsenal. They host Leicester City on Boxing Day, before two trips to London to face Brentford and Arsenal on December 29 and January 1 respectively. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Leicester City - 144 hours Leicester City will have 144 hours between their Boxing Day kick off against Man City and their clash with Norwich City on New Year's Day. They also face Liverpool on December 28 but all their festive games are on home soil. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales