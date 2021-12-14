Premier League's festive games kinder to Leeds United and Liverpool as Newcastle United face busiest schedule

The schedule has been kinder to some clubs, with Leeds United, Liverpool and Wolves set to benefit from the most rest during the hectic run of games.
With Covid-19 cases rising in the Premier League, the busy fixture list could prove more difficult if any more clubs are hit by an outbreak of the virus.
Newcastle United are set to play three times between December 27 and January 2, including one of their longest trips of the season as they travel to Southampton at the beginning of next month. That leaves them with the least rest between their first and third kick-off over the Christmas period.
Meanwhile, Wolves have the most rest between games, as their three festive fixtures fall between December 26 and January 3.
Leeds United and Liverpool are next on the list when it comes to the most rest between games, as they play three times between Boxing Day and January 2.
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa believes the fixture calendar is "overcharged" while other managers, such as Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, are vocally opposed to the festive schedule.
"The calendar is so overcharged it doesn't bear in mind the development of the preparation," said Bielsa earlier this season.
"That's why I have serious doubts over the future of professional football because it is constantly commercialised and the product every time is constantly worse."
Below is a breakdown of the number of hours between the kick-off times of the first and third games for each top-flight club over the festive period.