HAPPY: Raphinha has insisted he is happy at Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

The Brazilian is in line to earn his fifth international cap when the Seleção take on rivals Argentina this evening.

The winger has enjoyed an impressive start to his Brazil career. He provided two assists on his debut before scoring twice in last month's victory over Uruguay.

BIG STAGE - Raphinha is set to feature for Brazil against Argentina with fellow forward Neymar, right, ruled out with injury. Picture: Getty Images.

Raphinha' s rise to stardom at Leeds, and now with Brazil, has brought questions about his future with his Brazil teammate Fabinho saying last month that he "expected" the winger to join him at Liverpool.

However, the 24-year-old has insisted he is happy at Leeds and hopes to play in the Champions League with the club.

When asked by AS if he wanted to play in the Champions League in the near future, he responded: "Of course. I am very happy at Leeds and hopefully we can play in the Champions League."

Raphinha believes his relationship with Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa has helped him become a better player. The Brazilian hailed Bielsa's commitment and feels he knows how to get the best out of every player under his tutelage at Thorp Arch.

"From my first days at the club, I already saw how special Bielsa was," he added.

"He is a guy who works a lot, who knows a lot about football. He is the typical professional who dedicates 100 per cent of his time to the institution he represents and we are very lucky that he is our coach.

"He knows how to get the most out of each one of us. This makes us raise our level."

Brazil booked their place at the 2022 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Colombia last week but will look to maintain their unbeaten record in qualifying against Argentina this evening.

Raphinha is likely to feature with fellow forward Neymar ruled out through injury.

"What player would not like to play against Argentina?" said Raphinha.

"And I'm not saying it because of what happened in the final of the Copa América but because Argentina is one of the best teams in the world.

"Their squad has players of a very high level and it is an opportunity to be able to participate in a game like that.