Raphinha video: Watch Leeds United man score twice on full Brazil debut as Selecao dismantle Uruguary

After setting up two goals in his first appearance in a 3-1 win over Venezuela last week and starring in a 0-0 draw with Colombia, plenty of Selecao supporters had been calling for Raphinha to start in Friday morning's fixture against Uruguay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Tite opted to start the Leeds man who claimed two goals in a 4-1 win as Brazil continued to cruise towards earning a spot at next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Neymar opened the scoring for the home side as he controlled a pass over the top of the defence, evaded the on-rushing goalkeeper before firing through a defender's legs from a tight angle.

Eight minutes later, Raphinha claimed his first Brazil goal as he finished at the back post after Fernando Muslera could not keep Neymar's shot out at the back post.

Just before the hour the Leeds man put Brazil 3-0 ahead as he ran onto a well-timed pass from Neymar and fired in off the post from just inside the penalty area.

Luis Suarez replied for the visitors with 13 minutes remaining but Gabi hit back for Brazil to kill off any hopes of a Uruguay fightback.

STAR MAN: Raphinha. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has not ruled Raphinha out of tomorrow’s Premier League game at Southampton despite his involvement with Brazil.

Many of the Premier League's South American internationals are not expected to feature for their clubs this weekend after the final round of international fixtures took place in the early hours of Friday morning.