Raphinha video: Watch Leeds United star's stunning goal in Brazil's 4-0 win over Paraguay before going off injured - as Aston Villa's Philippe Countinho also scores a screamer

Leeds United winger Raphinha scored his third goal on the international stage in the early hours of Wednesday morning as Brazil cruised past Paraguay.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:34 am

The Seleção eased to a 4-0 victory in the World Cup qualifying clash, with their place in Qatar later this year already secured.

Raphinha started the game on the right of a front three for Tite's side, partnered by Matheus Cunha down the middle and Vinicius Junior on the left.

He opened the scoring for Brazil as he beautifully controlled a ball over the top of the defence by Marquinhos before cutting inside the defender and firing the ball in at the near post.

He thought he had scored after 93 seconds but after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed as he also hit another shot off the post.

It remained 1-0 to Brazil at half-time before second-half goals from Aston Villa's Philippe Countinho, and substitutes Anthony and Rodygo sealed the win for the hosts.

Countinho's goal was one of the highlights of the evening, with the Villa loanee firing into the top corner from outside the area.

GOAL: For Raphinha as Brazil eased past Paraguay. Picture: Getty Images.

Raphinha played a total of 82 minutes in his seventh international appearance before being subbed off for Everton Ribeiro.

The Leeds man did limp off the pitch after receiving treatment a couple of minutes after a rash challenge from Paraguay centre-back Junior Alonso, which saw the defender booked. However, it initially appeared that Raphinha was only treated for a cramp.

It was the final game of the latest round of qualifying matches in South America, giving Raphinha plenty of time to return to Thorp Arch and prepare for the Whites' trip to Aston Villa a week today (Wednesday, February 9), providing the injury picked up in Brazil does not force him to miss the contest.

