The Seleção eased to a 4-0 victory in the World Cup qualifying clash, with their place in Qatar later this year already secured.

Raphinha started the game on the right of a front three for Tite's side, partnered by Matheus Cunha down the middle and Vinicius Junior on the left.

He opened the scoring for Brazil as he beautifully controlled a ball over the top of the defence by Marquinhos before cutting inside the defender and firing the ball in at the near post.

He thought he had scored after 93 seconds but after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed as he also hit another shot off the post.

It remained 1-0 to Brazil at half-time before second-half goals from Aston Villa's Philippe Countinho, and substitutes Anthony and Rodygo sealed the win for the hosts.

Countinho's goal was one of the highlights of the evening, with the Villa loanee firing into the top corner from outside the area.

Raphinha played a total of 82 minutes in his seventh international appearance before being subbed off for Everton Ribeiro.

The Leeds man did limp off the pitch after receiving treatment a couple of minutes after a rash challenge from Paraguay centre-back Junior Alonso, which saw the defender booked. However, it initially appeared that Raphinha was only treated for a cramp.