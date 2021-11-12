Raphinha video: Watch Leeds United winger help Brazil seal place at Qatar 2022 World Cup

RAPHINHA: In action for Brazil against Colombia. Picture: Getty Images.

Raphinha burst onto the international scene last month as he scored two goals and claimed two assists in his first three appearances for Brazil.

Those displays, coupled with impressive performances with Leeds, saw him put in from the start against Colombia. The Leeds man operated along an attacking front three which was made up by PGS star Neymar and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

With the scores still at 0-0 in a tense contest, Raphinha was substituted after 64 minutes before Lucas Paqueta won the game for Brazil with the only goal of the game on 72 minutes.

Raphinha could be back in action late on Tuesday night when Brazil face bitter rivals Argentina, looking to extend their unbeaten record in World Cup qualifiers to 29 games.

Elsewhere, Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene and Sheffield United's Enda Stevens, John Egan and Conor Hourihane all featured as the Repbulic of Ireland drew 0-0 with Portugal in Dublin.

Ogbene produced another impressive display for the national side after breaking into the squad during the last international break. Portugal defender Pepe was sent off for catching former Blades striker Callum Robinson with a stray arm after 81 minutes.

Matt Doherty thought he had won the game for Ireland in stoppage time when he placed the ball into an empty net but play had already been stopped for a foul on Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio.