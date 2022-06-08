NEW ARRIVAL: Rasmus Kristensen has joined Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

Kristensen is the club's second signing before the transfer window has officially opened, with Brenden Aaronson joining from Salzburg last month.

The Whites have signed a player who has already won league titles in the Netherlands and Austria as well as three Austrian Cups and one KNVB Cup.

He made his professional debut for FC Midtjylland in 2016 before securing a move to Ajax in January 2018. He played in five of the club's six KNVB Cup games the following season, providing three assists and scoring in the final as Ajax won 4-0.

The 24-year-old made 12 appearances in the Eredivisie as Ajax claimed the league title. That was in the same season the Dutch outfit reached the Champions League semi-finals but Kristensen only played eight minutes of the club's European campaign.

The Dane opted to join Salzburg the following season. His first year in Austria was disrupted by a hamstring injury but he has been a key figure during the last two campaigns.

In 2020-21, he made 44 appearances where he scored four goals and provided nine assists from right-back. Last campaign, his goal contributions increased as he scored 10 times and claimed eight assists in 45 games across all competitions.

That attacking output could prove effective for Leeds, as Marsch likes to see his full-backs get forward. His role could be similar to that of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson for Liverpool, who essentially use their wide defenders as extra wingers when pressing high.

Kristensen's 18 goal contributions are incredibly high for a right-back while, according to Wyscout, he averages 3.94 crosses per 90. He will certainly hope to see Patrick Bamford remain fit after his injury troubles this season.