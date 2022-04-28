Starting with the recent EFL awards, Mark Singleton is joined by YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall to discuss the latest news and issues surrounding our 11 Yorkshire clubs.

From Huddersfield Town booking their Championship play-off spot, to Doncaster Rovers preparing for the inevitable drop into League Two to compete alongside Bradford City and Harrogate Town next season, our team have it covered, including how Leeds United will fare in their next three Premier League games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

.