Ratings: An eight apiece for two players at opposite ends of their careers - Leeds United and Middlesbrough FC marks
Meslier: One key first-half block to thwart Latte-Lath. Left exposed at times. 6
Gray: Early error for Boro opener, but his response was excellent. 8
Rodon: The more solid of the Leeds centre-backs, for sure. 7
Struijk: Toiled in the first half. 5
Byram: Excellent work for Leeds’s leveller. 7
Ampadu: Did not have it all his own way against Howson and Barlaser. 6
Kamara: Ticked Leeds over for spells. 7
James: Fancied it against Bangura and was full of beans again, especially in the first half. 7
Rutter: Had his moments, won a penalty. Missed a big chance early in the second period to calm Leeds nerves. 6
Summerville: A rare header and had Boro scared and at full stretch for spells. 7
Piroe: A confident penalty from the Dutchman. 6
Substitutes: Bamford (Rutter 82). Went close to scoring. 6
Gnonto (James 82), 6.
Gruev (Piroe 90+3).
Anthony (Summerville 90+4)
Not used: Darlow, Cooper, Shackleton, Poveda, Spence.
Middlesbrough
Dieng: Beaten three times in first half, but made a couple of key saves. 7
Dijksteel: Struggled in possession in a possession-based side and an unhappy afternoon ended in a second yellow card and dismissal. 4
Van den Berg: Decent on the ball, less so in defending. 5
McNair: Difficult first-half, compounded by an injury. 5
Bangura: Did well for Boro’s opener, but looked very unconvincing defensively. 5
Howson: Poise and class against his former club. Still got it. Quality performance. 8
Barlaser: Some stylish contributions especially in the first half. 7
Jones: Had his moments, even if everything didn’t come off. 6
Crooks: Not as dynamic as on Tuesday, but still linked up play well. 6
Rogers: Did not always take the right option. 6
Latte Lath: Scored twice in first half, could have easily netted a couple more. 7
Substitutes: Clarke (McNair 36). Nightmare penalty concession moments after going on. 5
Coburn (Lath 72), 6.
Silvera (Crooks 72). Did well, hit post. 7
Engel (Bangura 83), 6.
Gilbert (Barlaser 83), 6.
Not used: Glover, Coulson, McCabe, Cartwright.