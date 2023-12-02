Ratings: An eight apiece for two players at opposite ends of their careers - Leeds United and Middlesbrough FC marks

HERE are the Leeds United and Middlesbrough player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship game at Elland Road.

Meslier: One key first-half block to thwart Latte-Lath. Left exposed at times. 6

Gray: Early error for Boro opener, but his response was excellent. 8

Leeds United's Joel Piroe scores from the penalty spot, the winning goal against Middlesbrough. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Rodon: The more solid of the Leeds centre-backs, for sure. 7

Struijk: Toiled in the first half. 5

Byram: Excellent work for Leeds’s leveller. 7

Ampadu: Did not have it all his own way against Howson and Barlaser. 6

Kamara: Ticked Leeds over for spells. 7

James: Fancied it against Bangura and was full of beans again, especially in the first half. 7

Rutter: Had his moments, won a penalty. Missed a big chance early in the second period to calm Leeds nerves. 6

Summerville: A rare header and had Boro scared and at full stretch for spells. 7

Piroe: A confident penalty from the Dutchman. 6

Substitutes: Bamford (Rutter 82). Went close to scoring. 6

Gnonto (James 82), 6.

Gruev (Piroe 90+3).

Anthony (Summerville 90+4)

Not used: Darlow, Cooper, Shackleton, Poveda, Spence.

Middlesbrough

Dieng: Beaten three times in first half, but made a couple of key saves. 7

Dijksteel: Struggled in possession in a possession-based side and an unhappy afternoon ended in a second yellow card and dismissal. 4

Van den Berg: Decent on the ball, less so in defending. 5

McNair: Difficult first-half, compounded by an injury. 5

Bangura: Did well for Boro’s opener, but looked very unconvincing defensively. 5

Howson: Poise and class against his former club. Still got it. Quality performance. 8

Barlaser: Some stylish contributions especially in the first half. 7

Jones: Had his moments, even if everything didn’t come off. 6

Crooks: Not as dynamic as on Tuesday, but still linked up play well. 6

Rogers: Did not always take the right option. 6

Latte Lath: Scored twice in first half, could have easily netted a couple more. 7

Substitutes: Clarke (McNair 36). Nightmare penalty concession moments after going on. 5

Coburn (Lath 72), 6.

Silvera (Crooks 72). Did well, hit post. 7

Engel (Bangura 83), 6.

Gilbert (Barlaser 83), 6.