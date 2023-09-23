Ratings: 'Astute', 'exemplary' and a 'new cult hero': Leeds United marks versus Watford

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship home game against Watford at Elland Road.

Meslier: Nothing to do until a big late save to ensure a clean sheet. Matters to a keeper, defence and Farke. 7.

Shackleton: Did his bit before making way. Tenacious. 7

Cooper: Provided with no alarms by a poor Watford side on the day. 7

Georginio Rutter at full time. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Struijk: Went about his business efficiently and with the minimum of fuss. 7

Byram: Strong at the back and scored an oh-so-rate goal. A majestic header. 8

Kamara: Handed his full league debut and contributed to a strong team performance. 7

Ampadu: A class act in the middle of the park. Super signing. Exemplary. 8

Summerville: Threatened Watford throughout and softened them up eventually. 8

Piroe: Got the goal he wanted at Elland Road. Another very astute signing. 7.

James: Some key contributuons to the opening two goals. 8

Rutter: Yes he missed a big chance. But the forward with the big heart showed delightful and high-class work to set up two of Leeds’s goal in exquisite fashion. A new cult hero. 8

Substitutes: Anthony (Summerville 80), 7; Gray (Piroe 84), Poveda (James 84), Ayling (Shackleton 90), Greuv (Kamara 90).