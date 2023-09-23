All Sections
Ratings: 'Astute', 'exemplary' and a 'new cult hero': Leeds United marks versus Watford

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship home game against Watford at Elland Road.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:28 BST

Meslier: Nothing to do until a big late save to ensure a clean sheet. Matters to a keeper, defence and Farke. 7.

Shackleton: Did his bit before making way. Tenacious. 7

Cooper: Provided with no alarms by a poor Watford side on the day. 7

Georginio Rutter at full time. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Georginio Rutter at full time. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Struijk: Went about his business efficiently and with the minimum of fuss. 7

Byram: Strong at the back and scored an oh-so-rate goal. A majestic header. 8

Kamara: Handed his full league debut and contributed to a strong team performance. 7

Ampadu: A class act in the middle of the park. Super signing. Exemplary. 8

Summerville: Threatened Watford throughout and softened them up eventually. 8

Piroe: Got the goal he wanted at Elland Road. Another very astute signing. 7.

James: Some key contributuons to the opening two goals. 8

Rutter: Yes he missed a big chance. But the forward with the big heart showed delightful and high-class work to set up two of Leeds’s goal in exquisite fashion. A new cult hero. 8

Substitutes: Anthony (Summerville 80), 7; Gray (Piroe 84), Poveda (James 84), Ayling (Shackleton 90), Greuv (Kamara 90).

Not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Gelhardt, Joseph.

