Ratings: 'Astute', 'exemplary' and a 'new cult hero': Leeds United marks versus Watford
Meslier: Nothing to do until a big late save to ensure a clean sheet. Matters to a keeper, defence and Farke. 7.
Shackleton: Did his bit before making way. Tenacious. 7
Cooper: Provided with no alarms by a poor Watford side on the day. 7
Struijk: Went about his business efficiently and with the minimum of fuss. 7
Byram: Strong at the back and scored an oh-so-rate goal. A majestic header. 8
Kamara: Handed his full league debut and contributed to a strong team performance. 7
Ampadu: A class act in the middle of the park. Super signing. Exemplary. 8
Summerville: Threatened Watford throughout and softened them up eventually. 8
Piroe: Got the goal he wanted at Elland Road. Another very astute signing. 7.
James: Some key contributuons to the opening two goals. 8
Rutter: Yes he missed a big chance. But the forward with the big heart showed delightful and high-class work to set up two of Leeds’s goal in exquisite fashion. A new cult hero. 8
Substitutes: Anthony (Summerville 80), 7; Gray (Piroe 84), Poveda (James 84), Ayling (Shackleton 90), Greuv (Kamara 90).
Not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Gelhardt, Joseph.