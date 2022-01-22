Ratings: How Leeds United players fared against Newcastle

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Premier League home game against Newcastle United at Elland Road.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 5:22 pm

Meslier: Made a strong and important save to keep out Shelvey's blistering first-half volley, but unfortunately the game was decided by his mistake in the second half - in failing to keep out an effort from the same player. 5.

Ayling: Steady enough in his defensive work although could not make a mark going forward. 6

Llorente: Tidied up nicely enough and produced an orderly performance in the main. But his foul led to the breakthrough. 7

Leeds United's Dan James tussles with Newcastle's Kieran Trippier. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Struijk: Kept Wood quiet and made a key block to deny Saint-Maximin in second half. 6

Dallas: In the wars with an elbow injury just before the break but soldiered on as he does. Did plenty right as per. Typical Dallas. 7

Koch: Operated in midfield once again and held his ground well enough. 6

Raphinha: Got into the game after a quiet start and looked like he fancied it against Dummett at times. Not vintage, mind by his high standards. 6

Klich: Quiet first half and could not impose himself in an attacking sense. Got more involved after. 6

Rodrigo: One lovely pass with the outside of his feet was a highlight and produced some nice contributions and had one decent first-half chance cutting inside. But Leeds needed more. 6

Harrison: Heavily involved early on and looked up for it. Final option let him down - he was not alone. 6

James: Effort could not be denied and produced some brilliant covering work to deny Saint-Maximin at the other hand. But looked what he is - a winger being asked to play at centre-forward. 6

Substitutes: Roberts (James 71) 4; Gelhardt (Klich 80), 6.

Not used: Klaesson, Bate, Hjelde, McKinstry, McCarron, Moore, Kenneh.

