Raphinha celebrates his opener for Leeds United against West Ham. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Meslier: Made a couple of excellent early saves to deny Antonio and Benrahma and a massive one just before the break to thwart Fornals. In the wars early in the second half, with the no-goal after being clearly fouled by Antonio. Then denied Soucek. Impressive - no chance for the visiting leveller or the winner. 9

Shackleton: Handed a chance to shine. A test, defensively, against Benrahma, who was in his close vicinity and was beaten by Antonio for the winner. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cresswell: Up for the battle with Antonio and clearly not overawed and took his big opportunity very well. 7

Cooper: Made an important first-half block to get in the way of Rice's goalbound shot and put his body on the line. 7.

Firpo: Involved a fair bit and seems to be coming up to speed. No luck whatsoever with the West Ham equaliser, which deflected in off him. 7

Phillips: A couple of sloppy moments in possession and let Fornals get away just before the break. Not at his best. 5

Dallas: Yet to reach last season's heights, but did go close to an opener with a shot which was tipped over in the nick of time by Fabianski. 6

Raphinha: A class act and underlined why he is one of the Premier League's top operators. Deadly finish and West Ham could not handle him. 9

Klich: Another whose movement posed issues for the Hammers. Played a part in Raphinha's strike, but missed a huge chance before West Ham's leveller. 6

James: Kept Coufal honest and provided an outlet down the left with his energy without being vintage. Replaced at half-time by Harrison. 6

Rodrigo: His movement posed significant problems for West Ham and he looked really up for it. Quality contribution. 8

Substitutes: Harrison (James 45). Made his first-team return after Covid. Denied a goal by a key block from Zouma. 7

Roberts (Raphinha 69), 6; Summerville (Shackleton 90).