Ratings: How Leeds United players fared against West Ham

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Premier League home game against West Ham at Elland Road.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 5:04 pm
Updated Saturday, 25th September 2021, 5:06 pm
Raphinha celebrates his opener for Leeds United against West Ham. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Meslier: Made a couple of excellent early saves to deny Antonio and Benrahma and a massive one just before the break to thwart Fornals. In the wars early in the second half, with the no-goal after being clearly fouled by Antonio. Then denied Soucek. Impressive - no chance for the visiting leveller or the winner. 9

Shackleton: Handed a chance to shine. A test, defensively, against Benrahma, who was in his close vicinity and was beaten by Antonio for the winner. 6

Cresswell: Up for the battle with Antonio and clearly not overawed and took his big opportunity very well. 7

Cooper: Made an important first-half block to get in the way of Rice's goalbound shot and put his body on the line. 7.

Firpo: Involved a fair bit and seems to be coming up to speed. No luck whatsoever with the West Ham equaliser, which deflected in off him. 7

Phillips: A couple of sloppy moments in possession and let Fornals get away just before the break. Not at his best. 5

Dallas: Yet to reach last season's heights, but did go close to an opener with a shot which was tipped over in the nick of time by Fabianski. 6

Raphinha: A class act and underlined why he is one of the Premier League's top operators. Deadly finish and West Ham could not handle him. 9

Klich: Another whose movement posed issues for the Hammers. Played a part in Raphinha's strike, but missed a huge chance before West Ham's leveller. 6

James: Kept Coufal honest and provided an outlet down the left with his energy without being vintage. Replaced at half-time by Harrison. 6

Rodrigo: His movement posed significant problems for West Ham and he looked really up for it. Quality contribution. 8

Substitutes: Harrison (James 45). Made his first-team return after Covid. Denied a goal by a key block from Zouma. 7

Roberts (Raphinha 69), 6; Summerville (Shackleton 90).

Not used: Klaesson, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, McCarron.