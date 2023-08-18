All Sections
Ratings: 'Hunger', 'drive', 'attitude', 'captain’s knock - who were Leeds United's star turns versus Championship rivals West Brom

HERE are the Leeds United ratings from Friday evening’s Championship home game against West Brom at Elland Road.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Aug 2023, 22:20 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 22:28 BST

Meslier: Nothing to do in the first half other than concentrate on distribution. Brilliant save to deny Wallace on restart, but was soon picking the ball out of his net. 6

Ayling: One or two early issues at the back, but overcame them. His look of determination after levelling the scores should be bottled. Captain’s knock. 7

Rodon: Solid enough in his defensive work on his full debut. Unfortunate deflection in lead up to goal. 7

Luke Ayling celebrates scoring Leeds equaliser. Picture: Bruce RollinsonLuke Ayling celebrates scoring Leeds equaliser. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Luke Ayling celebrates scoring Leeds equaliser. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Struijk: Didn’t overcomplicate it at the back. 7

Byram: Surged forward to fire a shot wide early on and was steady. 7

Gray: Some nice touches and lasted the course without being as dominant as he has been. Still only a teenager, it’s important to remember. 6

Ampadu: Big responsibility on his shoulders in the middle ground. Worked his socks off. 6

Shackleton: Almost celebrated a rare goal with his deflected shot hitting the post. Kept going. 6

Gelhardt: No penalty after he tumbled following Kipre’s challenge. Booked. Went close in second half when he threatened at times. 6

James: Bothered Albion and caused two of their players to cop first-half bookings. Led the way with his hunger, drive and attitude. Missed one good chance, went very close with a curler. Set up leveller 8

Rutter: Hassled and harried well enough, but little is dropping for him what it matters. Went close late on, but no cigar. 5

Substitutes: Greenwood (Gelhardt 83) 6.

Not used: Klaesson, Darlow, Cresswell, Gyabi, Bate, Drameh.

