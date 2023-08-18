HERE are the Leeds United ratings from Friday evening’s Championship home game against West Brom at Elland Road.

Meslier: Nothing to do in the first half other than concentrate on distribution. Brilliant save to deny Wallace on restart, but was soon picking the ball out of his net. 6

Ayling: One or two early issues at the back, but overcame them. His look of determination after levelling the scores should be bottled. Captain’s knock. 7

Rodon: Solid enough in his defensive work on his full debut. Unfortunate deflection in lead up to goal. 7

Luke Ayling celebrates scoring Leeds equaliser. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Struijk: Didn’t overcomplicate it at the back. 7

Byram: Surged forward to fire a shot wide early on and was steady. 7

Gray: Some nice touches and lasted the course without being as dominant as he has been. Still only a teenager, it’s important to remember. 6

Ampadu: Big responsibility on his shoulders in the middle ground. Worked his socks off. 6

Shackleton: Almost celebrated a rare goal with his deflected shot hitting the post. Kept going. 6

Gelhardt: No penalty after he tumbled following Kipre’s challenge. Booked. Went close in second half when he threatened at times. 6

James: Bothered Albion and caused two of their players to cop first-half bookings. Led the way with his hunger, drive and attitude. Missed one good chance, went very close with a curler. Set up leveller 8

Rutter: Hassled and harried well enough, but little is dropping for him what it matters. Went close late on, but no cigar. 5

Substitutes: Greenwood (Gelhardt 83) 6.