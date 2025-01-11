Ratings: One 8 for a Leeds United player plus a 5 and some solid defensive marks for Harrogate Town in FA Cup derby
Leeds United
Darlow: Nothing to do in first half. Bit more involved in second half. One or two solid contributions. 7
Schmidt: Busy, energetic and this outing should do him good. 6
Guilavogui: Lucky to get away with not conceding an early penalty. Not convincing at centre-half. Booked. 5
Struijk: Comfortable enough and strolled through it. One key block. 7
Byram: Plenty of forays forward and didn’t need a second invitation. 7
Ampadu: Switched to midfield and was orderly enough in his work, aside from a few moments in second half. 6
Rothwell: Dropped back into the quarter-back role to free up space at times. 6
Ramazani: Bursts of life if not always the end product and composure. But was in he right place to nod Leeds ahead. 7
Gnonto: Harrogate were wary. Did not move through the gears as can, but had his moments. 6
M Solomon: Got more involved as first half progressed and was a particular threat on restart. Set up opener nicely. 8
Joseph: Went as close as anyone in first half when he rattled the post. 6
Substitutes: Tanaka (Rothwell 65) 6.
Rodon (Struijk 65)
Firpo (Byram 77) 6
James (Solomon 77) 6.
Greuv (Gnonto 89).
Not used: Meslier, Bogle, Aaronson, Wober.
Harrogate Town
Belshaw: Fielded standard stuff in first half. 7
Sims: Part of a good first-half defensive performance in particular. Busy with Solomon at times. 6
O’Connor: Town needed his leadership and he showed it here. 7
Moon: Played well alongside O’Connor. Some vital blocks. 7
Burrell: Showed all his experience. 6
Cornelius: Evening more about his work without the ball and keeping discipline. Solomon got too much space for breakthrough. 6
Sutton: Did the hard yards in midfield. 7
Morris: Booked for hauling for Solomon in the first half. On a tightrope after. 6
J Daly: A mistake almost led to a goal for Joseph in the first period. His only error. Grafted – prodigious work-rate. 7
Muldoon: A night for showing his seniority and being smart and dropping to support midfield. 6
March: Should have earned a penalty. Had one second-half chance. 6
Substitutes: Folarin (Muldoon 71) 6.
Taylor (Cornelius 72) 6.
Dooley (Sutton 77) 6.
Duke-McKenna (J Daly 83).
Asare (Sims 83).
Not used: Oxley, M Daly, E Solomon, Bray.
