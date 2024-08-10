Ratings: Several 7s, but also a couple of 5s on a crazy afternoon for Leeds United against Portsmouth
Meslier: Should have done better with Sorensen’s leveller, beat him too easily. 5
Bogle: Caught out for Portsmouth’s equaliser and silly defending for Portsmouth’s penalty. 5
Rodon: Booked in the lead-up to Pompey’s second. His clearing header ahead of Lang’s goal wasn’t the best. Uncharacteristic by his standards. 5
Struijk: Cool penalty and showed aplomb. Orderly in main. 7
Firpo: Some decent forays forward. 7
Gruev: Cracker hit the bar early on. Several attempts. 7
Ampadu: Another to see an effort strike the crossbar. Good contest with Pack. 6
James: Won the early penalty and was a thorn at times for Ogilvie. 7
Rutter: Some intricate work, although did overdo it at times. 6
Gnonto: Rattled the bar early on and looked the part. Nice goal. 7
Joseph: Big, strong, looks the part and some of his centre-forward play was pretty good. 7
Substitutes: Rothwell (Gruev 71), 6.
Piroe (James 72), 6.
Aaronson (Gnonto 72), 7.
Bamford (Joseph 79), 6.
Not used: Darlow, Byram, Gelhardt, Wober, Crew.
