Ratings: Several 7s, but also a couple of 5s on a crazy afternoon for Leeds United against Portsmouth

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 10th Aug 2024, 14:34 GMT
HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday lunch-time’s Championship opener against Portsmouth at Elland Road.

Meslier: Should have done better with Sorensen’s leveller, beat him too easily. 5

Bogle: Caught out for Portsmouth’s equaliser and silly defending for Portsmouth’s penalty. 5

Rodon: Booked in the lead-up to Pompey’s second. His clearing header ahead of Lang’s goal wasn’t the best. Uncharacteristic by his standards. 5

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto (right) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto (right) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto (right) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Struijk: Cool penalty and showed aplomb. Orderly in main. 7

Firpo: Some decent forays forward. 7

Gruev: Cracker hit the bar early on. Several attempts. 7

Ampadu: Another to see an effort strike the crossbar. Good contest with Pack. 6

James: Won the early penalty and was a thorn at times for Ogilvie. 7

Rutter: Some intricate work, although did overdo it at times. 6

Gnonto: Rattled the bar early on and looked the part. Nice goal. 7

Joseph: Big, strong, looks the part and some of his centre-forward play was pretty good. 7

Substitutes: Rothwell (Gruev 71), 6.

Piroe (James 72), 6.

Aaronson (Gnonto 72), 7.

Bamford (Joseph 79), 6.

Not used: Darlow, Byram, Gelhardt, Wober, Crew.

