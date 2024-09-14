Ratings: Some decidedly average marks for Daniel Farke's Leeds United after a flat and worrying Roses loss to Burnley
Meslier: Did not have too much to do, really. 6
Bogle: Not too bad defensively, but not much influence going forward. 5
Rodon: A little bit rusty at times. Did make one great first-half block to thwart Anthony. 6
Struijk: Caught well upfield when Burnley struck on 18 minutes. 5
Firpo: Booked for tugging back danger man Koleosho. Nowhere to be seen when Koleosho struck. 5
Gruev: Orderly enough in the middle ground, as is his wont. 6
Ampadu: In the wars late in the first half, but soldiered on. Booked. Went close with a second-half shot. 6
Solomon: Did threaten at times, but his big moment was a slip ahead of Burnley’s opener. Not the impact like on his home debut. 5
Aaronson: Produced one or two class moments in the ‘10’ role. 6
Gnonto: Missed a big first-half chance. Booked for scything down Anthony. You wanted him on the ball more and for his team-mates to find him quicker. 5
Joseph: See above. Really should have scored inside the first minute. 5
Substitutes: Rothwell (Ampadu 68) 6.
Piroe (Aaronson 68) 6.
Byram (Firpo 78).
Ramazani (Solomon 78).
Tanaka (Rodon 86).
Not used: Darlow, Gelhardt, Schmidt, Debayo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.