Ratings: Some key 7s in nick of time for Leeds United after an incredible and unforgettable late comeback against Leicester City

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Friday night’s Championship home game with leaders Leicester City.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 21:59 GMT

Meslier: Made a couple of top saves. 7

Gray: Troubled by Dewsbury-Hall and Mavididi all night. But took it on the chin and produced a moment to savour. Character. 6

Rodon: Could not impose order as he can. 6

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville in action against Leicester City. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeLeeds United's Crysencio Summerville in action against Leicester City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Ampadu: Booked for a late one on Pereira. 6

Firpo: Issues at the back at times. 5

Greuv: Plaudits of late, but this was more testing. 6

Kamara: Winks was the game-star in the midfield. But he was on the losing side. 6

Gnonto: Looked the danger for Leeds in the opening half before fading. Leicester were wary. 7

Rutter: After having plenty of his own way of late, this was different for large spells and had to dug in. Good players find a way. 7

Summerville: Kept pretty quiet by his high standards. But kept going. 6

Piroe: Missed two decent first-half chances. Didn’t happen for him. 4

Substitutes: James (Gnonto 63), 7; Bamford (Piroe 64), 7; Roberts (Firpo 73), 7; Anthony (Summerville 90).

Not used: Klaesson, Cresswell, Cooper, Shackleton, Joseph.

