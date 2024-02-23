Ratings: Some key 7s in nick of time for Leeds United after an incredible and unforgettable late comeback against Leicester City
Meslier: Made a couple of top saves. 7
Gray: Troubled by Dewsbury-Hall and Mavididi all night. But took it on the chin and produced a moment to savour. Character. 6
Rodon: Could not impose order as he can. 6
Ampadu: Booked for a late one on Pereira. 6
Firpo: Issues at the back at times. 5
Greuv: Plaudits of late, but this was more testing. 6
Kamara: Winks was the game-star in the midfield. But he was on the losing side. 6
Gnonto: Looked the danger for Leeds in the opening half before fading. Leicester were wary. 7
Rutter: After having plenty of his own way of late, this was different for large spells and had to dug in. Good players find a way. 7
Summerville: Kept pretty quiet by his high standards. But kept going. 6
Piroe: Missed two decent first-half chances. Didn’t happen for him. 4
Substitutes: James (Gnonto 63), 7; Bamford (Piroe 64), 7; Roberts (Firpo 73), 7; Anthony (Summerville 90).
Not used: Klaesson, Cresswell, Cooper, Shackleton, Joseph.