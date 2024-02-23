Meslier: Made a couple of top saves. 7

Gray: Troubled by Dewsbury-Hall and Mavididi all night. But took it on the chin and produced a moment to savour. Character. 6

Rodon: Could not impose order as he can. 6

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville in action against Leicester City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ampadu: Booked for a late one on Pereira. 6

Firpo: Issues at the back at times. 5

Greuv: Plaudits of late, but this was more testing. 6

Kamara: Winks was the game-star in the midfield. But he was on the losing side. 6

Gnonto: Looked the danger for Leeds in the opening half before fading. Leicester were wary. 7

Rutter: After having plenty of his own way of late, this was different for large spells and had to dug in. Good players find a way. 7

Summerville: Kept pretty quiet by his high standards. But kept going. 6

Piroe: Missed two decent first-half chances. Didn’t happen for him. 4

Substitutes: James (Gnonto 63), 7; Bamford (Piroe 64), 7; Roberts (Firpo 73), 7; Anthony (Summerville 90).