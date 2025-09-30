DANIEL Farke says he is pretty happy that the fixture itinerary has thrown up a second successive Premier League home game for Leeds United this weekend, despite late heartache at the hands of Bournemouth last Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds were desperately unfortunate not to take three points against the high-flying Cherries, who secured a fortuitous point in the third minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Farke's side return to action against visiting Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunch-time (12.30pm), where they will be seeking to continue their solid start to life back in the big time before the second international hiatus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home form will be pivotal to United's hopes of retaining their top-flight status in 2025-26 and evidence has been positive in that regard with Leeds unbeaten at Elland Road thus far.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, whose side host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

All told, United's last league defeat on home soil arrived just over 12 months ago, 23 games ago. Farke said: “Against all three opponents that we've played so far (in 2025-26), we've had chances out of the game. I'm struggling to find some for the opponent.

“This is certainly no guarantee that it will be the same against the next strong opponent. But we have shown that against who we play, especially in the home games here, we've always a chance and that we're always ready to fight for the points.

“We know, especially here in this atmosphere and (that) Elland Road is also difficult for the opponents. As we have one unity, so will our supporters and we make life very difficult for each and every opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And for that, it's always great to have a home game (next), another chance to fight for one or three points.”

Leeds United winger Daniel James looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Leeds lie in 12th place with eight points from their opening six matches, with Farke pleased with his side's performance levels.

One thing that he feels has been missing is some luck. Farke's side lost out to an unfortunate own goal at the death at Fulham and he was angered by what he perceived to be a soft free-kick award ahead of Bournemouth's opener.

He added: “Sometimes the feeling is a bit like they would also deserve a bit more luck in some situations. (But) For all what they bring to the table, they are outstanding at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm pretty happy so far with the whole season. Of course, if you play against these top sides like Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City, you also need everything to come together and a bit of luck in order to get a result.”

Leeds will be without winger Daniel James for several weeks with an ankle problem, but the club have stressed that his absence will not be long-term. Wales chief Craig Bellamy revealed James' issue in a press conference on Tuesday, with Leeds providing further clarification.

A club spokesperson said: “As Wales manager Craig Bellamy confirmed in his press conference earlier today (Tuesday), Daniel James has an ankle issue which is currently undergoing assessment.