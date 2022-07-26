Passmoor joins from Scunthorpe United, where he held the senior role of Head of Academy Coaching and Coach Development.

He enjoyed success in his first spell with Leeds Women, who were FA Cup finalists under his watch in 2008. They also won the League Cup in 2010 and he was also named Manager of the Season during the club’s time in the Women’s Super League.

Passmoor later led Notts County Women to the FA Cup final, where they narrowly lost to Chelsea in 2015 and also oversaw memorable runs to the League Cup finals in 2013 and 2015.

Rick Passmoor. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

On his return to Leeds, Passmoor said: “From my first discussion it was not going to take me long to say 'yes let’s get back to Leeds United', because I have got many happy memories here.

“This club is at the forefront of British and UK football, so to be part of that with the women’s team is really exciting. I am looking forward to working with the players and helping to take the side forward.”