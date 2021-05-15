Rodrigo hopes Leeds United are making their fans proud after 4-0 win over Burnley

RESULT: Burnley 0-4 Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

The Whites recorded a 4-0 victory at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon to leave them with just one defeat from their last nine outings.

The result - which was the Clarets' ninth home game without a win - takes Leeds to 53 points for the campaign, just two points behind Arsenal in ninth.

"Very happy for the goal and the victory. We are having an amazing season, we are playing excellent games," Rodrigo told BBC Match of the Day.

"I try to get in behind the defenders. We know they are a tough team and a top defence so I'm happy to get the two goals today."

The 30-year-old scored twice in three minutes in the latter stages of the contest and added: "Beautiful goal, the first one, good pass from Jack [Harrison], it was a tight space but found a way to get the advantage and get the goal.

"We have an amazing group, good atmosphere during the week, the whole season was amazing for us after we got promoted last season. Very happy for the team and for the club and I hope the fans are proud of us this season."

Meanwhile, Mateusz Klich felt that scoring just before half time gave the Whites the opportunity to turn on the style in the second half.

The Poland international produced a brilliant curved finish from the edge of the penalty area to beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the 44th minute.

Jack Harrison scored the visitors' second with an hour played before Rodrigo added two more goals with just under 15 minutes remaining.

"Burnley away is a very tough place. They are a difficult side to play against but we had our chances and won 4-0," said Klich

"When you score just before half-time and having the lead in the second half in the back of your mind is good. We knew they would come strong in the second half. They did but we got more chances because they had to open up.

"In the last two seasons we played more games when we were not in the Premier League so we are fine. We play high intensity but the squad is getting stronger. As you can see we can still run and are fine."

The fixture at Turf Moor is the last time this season Leeds will have to play behind closed doors. Their midweek trip to Southampton will be in front of Saints supporters before some of the Elland Road faithful will be in attendance for their final match of the season at home to West Brom.

Klich added: "I can’t wait [for fans to come back] especially for the boys who have not played with the fans. It will be big for them."