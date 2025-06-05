Round-up: Hull City close to appointment, squad call for Leeds United star, Doncaster Rovers deal

HULL City’s appointment of Sergej Jakirovic as their new head coach has moved a significant step closer after he was granted permission to work in the UK following visa clearance.

The Bosnian is expected to be formally confirmed by City shortly, with talks with Turkish Super Lig outfit nearing completion and the Tigers paying compensation for the remaining year on his contract signed last winter.

Jakirovic’s trusted No 2, Marko Salatovic, is set to join him in East Yorkshire alongside coaches Marin Ivancic and Andjelo Roguljic to bolster an existing coaching team including Andy Dawson and Erbil Bozkurt.

Meanwhile, Hull have announced two pre-season friendlies, including a home game with Premier League newboys Sunderland on Tuesday, July 29. (7.45pm). On Saturday, July 26, City will visit Stockport County.

On the same afternoon, Huddersfield Town have announced they will host top-flight newcomers Burnley as Lee Grant takes charge of his first match in the home dugout. Meanwhile, Rotherham United will head to Accrington Stanley.

Leeds United attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson has been named in United States' 26-man squad ahead of the summer tournament.

A busy June sees the US face Turkey (June 7) and Switzerland (June 11) in Connecticut and Nashville respectively ahead of the Gold Cup.

They then kick-off their group stage campaign against Trinidad & Tobago (June 15), then Saudi Arabia (June 20) and Haiti (June 23).

Doncaster Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner has agreed a new contract with his hometown club.

Faulkner has signed a one-year contract with the option for an additional 12 months.

His breakthrough came during the 2022-23 season when he made his senior debut and went on to make 22 appearances.

Faulkner – who signed his first pro deal at 17 – spent the first half of last season on loan with Dundalk in the League of Ireland before featuring regularly for National League North side Buxton in the second half of the campaign.

Manager Grant McCann said: "We see Bobby being a huge part of the furniture of this football club if he progresses in the way we think he can.

"He’s a 20-year-old boy with a high ceiling.

"It’s over to him now to stamp his mark and try to get involved in our first team.”

Harrogate Town have sealed the signing of National League striker Shawn McCoulsky from Maidenhead United.

The ex-Bristol City player has penned a two-year contract and has become the club’s third summer arrival following the earlier captures of Lewis Cass and Jack Evans.

McCoulsky, 28, who struck 18 times in 2024-25, said: "I’m delighted, as soon as the interest came I knew that it was the right thing for me.