Round-up: Leeds United midfielder heads to Championship rivals, Cooper doubt, Boro deal
The Sunderland-born player joined United from Arsenal in 2021 and has played 35 times for the club.
It’s Greenwood’s second successive loan spell at another second-tier club, having spent last term at Middlesbrough.
Boro had an option to purchase to sign the former England youth international for £1.5m at the end of his loan. However, the Teessiders elected not to bring in Greenwood on a full-time basis.
Meanwhile, Leeds club captain Liam Cooper is set to leave Elland Road, despite being offered fresh terms.
Cooper has been in discussions with the club, but talks are said to have stalled. The 33-year-old has interest from a trio of Championship clubs.
Hull City have appointed Erbil Bozkurt as their new goalkeeping coach, with Barry Richardson having departed his role.
Young Middlesbrough midfielder Law McCabe, 17, has signed a new four-year deal.