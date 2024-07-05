Round-up: Leeds United midfielder heads to Championship rivals, Cooper doubt, Boro deal

Leeds United's Sam Greenwood, pictured warming up prior to loan club Middlesbrough's match at Southampton in March. He has joined Preston on loan for the 2024-25 season. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

LEEDS United midfielder Sam Greenwood has joined fellow Championship side Preston North End on a season-long loan.

The Sunderland-born player joined United from Arsenal in 2021 and has played 35 times for the club.

It’s Greenwood’s second successive loan spell at another second-tier club, having spent last term at Middlesbrough.

Boro had an option to purchase to sign the former England youth international for £1.5m at the end of his loan. However, the Teessiders elected not to bring in Greenwood on a full-time basis.

Meanwhile, Leeds club captain Liam Cooper is set to leave Elland Road, despite being offered fresh terms.

Cooper has been in discussions with the club, but talks are said to have stalled. The 33-year-old has interest from a trio of Championship clubs.

Hull City have appointed Erbil Bozkurt as their new goalkeeping coach, with Barry Richardson having departed his role.