Round-up: Leeds United 'optimistic' of signing international defender as Huddersfield Town bring in Aston Villa starlet
The Premier League newcomers are leading the chase to bring in the 26-year-old, despite rival top-flight interest from Newcastle United in the Slovenian international.
Serie A club Udinese are ready to cash in on the former CSKA Moscow player.
His old side are due a percentage of any sale.
An initial Leeds bid for 6ft 3in Bijol was knocked back, but it is thought that a breakthrough is close, with transfers expert Fabrizio Romano stating that a €22m transfer fee including add-ons has now been reached, with personal terms also agreed - with the player now set to head to England for a medical.
Leeds have already completed a deal to sign German international striker and former Manchester City forward and Middlesbrough loanee Lukas Nmecha, who will officially join on July 1 when his deal at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg ends.
Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of highly-rated Aston Villa loan defender Josh Feeney on a season-long loan.
Feeney, 20, who impressed at Shrewsbury last season, has become the club's fifth summer arrival.
The 6ft 4in centre-half made 39 appearances in total in all competitions for the Shropshire outfit in 2024-25.
Manager Lee Grant said: "I am delighted to bring Josh through the door here at Huddersfield Town as he bolsters our defensive unit heading towards the 2025-26 season.
"Josh is a young talented defender who has a season of experience playing in this division, proving he can deal with the demands of a busy schedule, and is ready and capable of making another step up, as he becomes another addition to our back line."