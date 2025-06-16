LEEDS UNITED remain optimistic of signing Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol.

The Premier League newcomers are leading the chase to bring in the 26-year-old, despite rival top-flight interest from Newcastle United in the Slovenian international.

Serie A club Udinese are ready to cash in on the former CSKA Moscow player.

His old side are due a percentage of any sale.

UDINE, ITALY - MARCH 15: Jaka Bijol of Udinese Calcio during the Serie A match between Udinese and Verona at Stadio Friuli on March 15, 2025 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

An initial Leeds bid for 6ft 3in Bijol was knocked back, but it is thought that a breakthrough is close, with transfers expert Fabrizio Romano stating that a €22m transfer fee including add-ons has now been reached, with personal terms also agreed - with the player now set to head to England for a medical.

Leeds have already completed a deal to sign German international striker and former Manchester City forward and Middlesbrough loanee Lukas Nmecha, who will officially join on July 1 when his deal at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg ends.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of highly-rated Aston Villa loan defender Josh Feeney on a season-long loan.

Feeney, 20, who impressed at Shrewsbury last season, has become the club's fifth summer arrival.

New Huddersfield Town signing Josh Feeney. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

The 6ft 4in centre-half made 39 appearances in total in all competitions for the Shropshire outfit in 2024-25.

Manager Lee Grant said: "I am delighted to bring Josh through the door here at Huddersfield Town as he bolsters our defensive unit heading towards the 2025-26 season.