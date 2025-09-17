LEEDS United teenage starlet Harry Gray enjoyed a night to savour, netting a hat-trick in United Under-21s’ 3-1 victory over Scunthorpe United in the National League Cup.

The 16-year-old, who has already made his competitive debut for Leeds, coming on as a late substitute in the promotion-clinching victory over Stoke City in April, enhanced his reputation as a star in the making with a fine performance at Glanford Park.

The teenager, pictured, is part of the Gray family dynasty, with his brother Archie Gray coming through a few years back.

He is the grandson of Frank Gray and the great-nephew of the legendary Eddie Gray.

Jonny Howson, who returned to the club as Under-21s player-coach from Middlesbrough in the summer, was at the heart of the defence.

Turkish international Enis Destan stepped up his bid to earn a first-team start by playing 45 minutes for Hull City’s Under-21s on against Charlton Athletic.

The 23-year-old forward made his Tigers' debut off the bench in the 2-2 draw at Swansea City last Saturday, while head coach Sergej Jakirović admits that winger Liam Millar is desperate to make an impression, after almost a year out with a long-term ACL injury. He recently returned to full training.

Jakirović said: “He's a very fast player, very explosive, very good with the ball, shooting left foot, right footed. We need to be careful there, but he's dying to play.”

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards is confident that midfielder Riley McGree will play a major role this season, despite being devilled by injuries in the past two seasons.

The Australian international suffered a muscle injury in pre-season and is yet to feature this term.

Edwards, whose unbeaten Championship side play host to West Brom at the Riverside Stadium on Friday, said: “Riley is a really good player but what I don't want to do is put too much pressure on now because he's working really hard.

“We still have 40-odd games to go so he can still play a major role.

“With muscular issues there can always be movement-related or strength-related reasons.