Round-up: Reports of Leeds United bid for midfielder as Rotherham United signing suffers injury blow
The 26-year-old played home and away against Sheffield United in last season's Championship play-off semi--final, and brings a wide range of experience.
As well as playing in the Championship, Arsenal academy product McGuane has also played in Spain and the Netherlands.
Part of their B team squad, McGuane made one senior appearance for Barcelona in the Supercopa de Catalunya against Espanyol, the first Englishman to wear their colours since Gary Lineker, and the last until Marcus Rashford makes his debut after joining from Manchester United.
He also won promotion from League One with Oxford United.
“Marcus has the right profile, pedigree and hunger to come into our group and be a positive influence both on and off the pitch," said manager Grant.
Reports in Turkey say Leeds United have made bid for Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, who scored in one of four appearances against them at previous club Norwich City in 2023-24.
A move to take Sara's former Canaries team-mate Jonathan Sargent to Wolfsburg has apparently broken down after the American decided against. Daniel Farke signed him at Norwich, and has been linked again.
Midfielder Kian Spence will miss the first month of Rotherham United's season after picking up a hamstring injury in pre-season training.
Bradford City have promoted Tom Butcher to head of academy coaching.
