Round-up: Star winger hands Leeds United a major boost as boss returns to Sheffield Wednesday

LEEDS UNITED winger Dan James has signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old, who enjoyed an outstanding 2024-25 campaign which saw him play an important part in the club's return to the big time, will remain at Elland Road for another four years.

The Wales international was voted by supporters as the club’s player of the season last term following a campaign which saw him contribute 12 goals and register nine assists across 36 games.

James, who joined the club from arch-rivals Manchester United in August 2021, has made 123 appearances for Leeds and recorded 51 direct goal involvements.

Dan James, who has signed a new long-term deal at Leeds United. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

Danny Rohl has reported back for duty at Sheffield Wednesday - after a belated return to South Yorkshire amidst a chaotic summer at the crisis club.

The German head coach was widely expected to move on this summer - having seemingly said his goodbyes at the end of last season, the precursor to a welter of speculation over his future and next destination.

But in a surprise development, Rohl - under contract until 2027 - declared himself ready to return to the club for the new season last week.

Under-21s manager Andy Holdsworth initially led preparations in Rohl's absence at the start of pre-season before first-team assistant Henrik Pedersen took over, while discussions to end Rohl's stint at S6 continued.