Sam Allardyce fears for Leeds United if Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo miss Premier League decider through injury

Manager Sam Allardyce says keeping Leeds United in the Premier League will be "a big ask" if Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are injured for the final game of the season.

The Whites must win and hope Everton do not to have any chance of playing top-flight football next season. If Everton draw at home to Bournemouth, a Leeds victory at home to Tottenham Hotspur would take it to goal difference, but the Toffees have a three-goal advantage.

Leeds lost 3-1 at West Ham United on Sunday despite dominating early on and leading through Rodrigo.

Potentially as damaging was injuries to first-choice centre-forward Bamford, and Rodrigo, who moved there when Bamford went off after Declan Rice’s equaliser. Allardyce was critical of his substitutes.

Club record signing Georginio Rutter, a centre-forward, was again an unused substitute.

"Both of them were struggling badly, Rodrigo with plantar fasciitis and Patrick with a hamstring (injury) and the impact of the subs wasn't as I expected," admitted Allardyce.

"You're looking to say who can make a difference and unfortunately I don't think any of the subs made a difference when we needed them."

Asked what made him believe Leeds can beat Spurs, he replied: "If both of those miss it, it's a big ask based on what we have up front after that. We might have to choose to play a completely different system.

DEJECTION: Leeds United goalscorer Rodrigo after Sunday's full-time whistle at West Ham United

"From a defensive point of view we have to work at keeping quiet Harry Kane and Son (Heung-min)."

He was also asked if he was worried about making Rodrigo's injury worse by keeping him on the field for the entire game despite apparently struggling even in the first half.

"Yeah but we had to because we were always in the game," he argued. "We were winning and at half-time it was 1-1. In the second half they got to 2-1 (through Jarrod Bowen's 72nd-minute goal) and we were still in it."

When West Ham's third goal, from Manuel Lanzini, came in stoppage time Leeds had made their five permitted substitutes.

"We're not scoring enough when we're on top, not showing enough quality in the final third, not punishing the opposition when we have the opportunity to," lamented Allardyce. "We didn't show enough quality.

"It was a lack of composure to pick the right pass out because there were plenty of players arriving in the box as we worked on.

"When we only got 1-0 up after 10, 15 minutes playing so well, given we've struggled to keep a clean sheet for a long period of time, I thought we were going to be hard pushed.

"The second half was about hanging in there as a team and making your way forward when you can – a counter-attack or a set-piece – and scoring a goal you may not deserve, that's what happens at this level of football.

"Our quality at both ends is where we really lack."

David Moyes was rightly proud of his players’ professionalism after Thursday's Conference League semi-final second leg win.

"We got back at three in the morning, we only trained on Saturday,” he said. “I was saying could the players get back on it quickly enough?