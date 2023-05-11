Sam Allardyce says that when Leeds United host Newcastle United 'we can't afford to lose'

Sam Allardyce says he wants Leeds United to still be in contention to stay in the Premier League when Tottenham Hotspur come to Elland Road on the last day of the season.

To that end, he says avoiding defeat at home to a Newcastle Untied side chasing Champions League qualification is vital.

"When we come off the field, we can't afford to lose," the caretaker manager spelt out.

"It won't be over if we do, but that would mean that we're going to have two games needing two wins. Even then that might not be enough.

CHALLENGE: Leeds United caretaker manager Sam Allardyce

"But to give ourselves the best chance we’ve got to try and get a point on the board but more importantly three if we can.”

Results on the bank holiday weekend were bad for Leeds, but Allardyce insists nothing has changed for them.

"We would still have to win some games whether they won or lost," he argued. "We still have to win some games because we won't stay up with 30 points. We've got nine points to go for and we know if we get nine, which is a massive ask, we'll stay up. If we get six we might do.

"I want to be still in it when we play Tottenham. I'll be very satsified if when we play Tottenham were still in it."

Leeds host Newcastle at Saturday lunchtime, play West Ham United away eight days later, and Tottenham on May 28.