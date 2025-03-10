Sam Chambers a symbol of what Leeds United want to be as he is handed new contract as birthday present
Leeds made the announcement on Chambers' 18th birthday.
Central midfield is a real strong point for the Whites as they chase promotion to the Premier League, with captain Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev and Joe Rothwell backed up by former France midfielder Josuha Guilavogui.
But Chambers made his senior debut as a substitute against Plymouth Argyle in November's Championship home game, and his first start in February's FA Cup defeat to Millwall. To date they are his only senior appearances.
As a versatile Leeds-born player who has been in the system for more than a decade, Chambers is an important symbol of what the club want to be. He was part of the Leeds team that reached last year's FA Youth Cup final, only to lose at Manchester City.
Chambers is also a Scottish youth international, playing for them at the last EUropean Under-19 Championship.
Leeds brought through Archie Gray, son of former left-back Frank, grand-nephew of Eddie, last season, and Charlie Crew – currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers – and James Debayo have been involved in the first team this season. England Under-17 striker Harry Gray, Archie's brother, has also been training with the seniors during a campaign disrupted by a back injury.