Scandinavia calling again as Leeds United face arch-rivals Manchester United in a third summer 'friendly' in five years

LEEDS UNITED have announced details of a glamour pre-season 'friendly' with arch-rivals Manchester United in July - with the Roses foes to do battle in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on July 19.

The game will kick off at 3pm, local time, at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden.

It will be the third time that the duo will have met in summer friendlies over the past five years, with Scandinavia to stage a second prestigious close-season meeting following an appointment in Oslo in the 2023-24 close season.

Back in July 2019, the sides also played a pre-season game in the Western Australian capital of Perth.

The latest game will be the first between the two sides in Sweden, with United returning to Scandinavia following successful pre-season matches over the past decade in Norway in 2015 and 2023.

Further 2025-26 pre-season dates and matches will be announced in due course.

Leeds chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg said: “We are delighted to announce this pre-season fixture with Manchester United and as a club, we again look forward to playing in Scandinavia.

“We know the great support we have in Scandinavia, with many supporters regularly travelling to England to see Leeds United play and LUSCOS (Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia) have over 8,000 members alone, so it will be a great occasion in July.”

Tickets for the fixture are now on sale to Leeds United season ticket holders and members, who have been emailed details on how to purchase tickets.