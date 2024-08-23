SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has shed some light on the departure of Jayden Bogle to Leeds United earlier in the summer – and claims that the right-back was unsettled right from the moment that the West Yorkshire outfit were linked with a move.

Bogle left the Blades to join Leeds a month ago, with the player soon expressing a desire to leave when speculation suggested that the West Yorkshire outfit were interested.

The Blades, faced with the prospect of having an unhappy and unsettled player on their hands if he was not allowed to move on, pragmatically decided it was best to sell when Leeds tabled an offer.

Wilder – mindful that several of his current leading players have interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the transfer window - said: “If we make a bid for somebody, we go through the front foot door and deal with it that way.

"The job is hard enough to play mind games, but for some characters, it does get into them (interest from other clubs).

"I think if you looked at Jaden as a prime example, as soon as the interest was there, they (Leeds) ‘low-balled’ us straightaway and he was gone.

"I have to deal with it - and his team-mates have to deal with it as well. They you have to go through the ‘dance’ to get the best price.

"But certainly, I’d say with the situation that if that club had not upped their offer, I’ve got an unhappy player that I am going to have to deal with.