It was an afternoon which saw Albion striker Joao Pedro take his season's tally to 18 goals - and his FA Cup total to five in two matches - after netting a hat-trick at Bramall Lane, including two penalties which followed VAR checks.

Wilder had no issue with those awards, but was unhappy with the overall display of the Middlesex whistle-blower - along his side's defending with the Blades chief of the view that his side conceded some poor goals.

A beauty from Facundo Buonanette put Albion in front before the visitors made it 2-0 just before the half-hour mark when Joao netted from the spot after a VAR check upheld a foul by Jayden Bogle on the Seagulls striker.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder speaks with referee Sunny Singh Gill at half-time during the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round match against Brighton at Bramall Lane. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire..

Undetered, United hit back before the break with two quick-fire goals. Both were reviewed for potential offsides, but both strikes stood with Gus Hamer and Will Osula netting to end an absorbing first period.

With the game in the balance at half-time, another VAR penalty check then went Albion's way early in the second half after Bogle was penalised for handball.

Pedro converted and then sealed his hat-trick with a low drive with substitute Danny Welbeck adding a late fifth in the seventh minute of stoppage-time.

On the penalty awards for Albion, Wilder said: "I've no issues, but I have an issue with the referee's performance.

"I thought he was really poor. But yet again, they have put him out to referee our game again to try and see if he's all right for the Premier League.”Giving his thoughts on his side's showing, the Blades chief - who handed a debut to new keeper Ivo Grbic, who picked the ball out of his net five times and should have saved Welbeck's late strike - said: "It was always going to be a difficult test, they're a good footballing side and better sides than us have struggled at how they play.

"There were some poor goals from our point of view, two penalties and a couple of opportunities that have led to the goals.

"We gave everything as we always do and I was delighted to get back into the game and looked forward to a really positive second half.

"We played some decent football. They dominated possession and the passes, we know that's going to happen. That's how they've got themselves into Europe.

"If we showed a bit more quality and didn't give them a helping hand it might be a bit tighter.

"We have to quickly park this but there's some good young players here learning at the highest level. The balance of picking the side was there but we have to park it and the young boys will learn from this.