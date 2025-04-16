Sheffield United have spoken to Football Association over post-Plymouth Argyle scenes

Sheffield United have given the Football Association their "observations" as requested after heated moments at the end of Saturday's televised game at Plymouth Argyle.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blades manager Chris Wilder was seen angrily confronting Plymouth players as they left the pitch following the 2-1 win which lifted Argyle's hopes of escaping relegation from the Championship and badly dented the visitors' chances of automatic promotion.

The television cameras then captured jostling down with Wilder at the centre of it as both teams went down the tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades have been punished five times this season for failing to control their player, and 12 times in the last five seasons.

TALK: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (centre) speaks to the players following defeat at Plymouth Argyle (Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Earlier this month they were fined £120,000 for the most recent incident, late in their home game against Bristol City.

"The FA have asked us for observations," Wilder confirmed on Wednesday morning.

"As with experience of myself, I'll tell you exactly where it was at. I went onto the pitch at the end, gathered the players. I thought it was important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn't a Phil Brown moment (a reference to the then-Hill City manager's infamous on-field half-time team talk with his team 4-0 down to Manchester CIty) , as people lile to sensationalise everything. it was a calm chat with the players to say we have to take responsbility for three games where we've turned a really good position into a not so good one

"As we walked off there were some verbals with a couple of players and then abot 70 people gong ito a tight tunnel area.

"There were verbals and stuff but we've responded to the FA in terms of observations, no issues with Plymouth Argyle.

"It was two teams fighting different battles, an emotional game and went to speak to their manager, no issue between the managers and staff.