With all Yorkshire's clubs now back in pre-season, the summer transfer window is in full swing.

Only Rob Edwards' MIddlesbrough and crisis club Sheffield Wednesday – under three separate transfer embargoes – are yet to add to their squads.

Neither the Owls nor Hull City are allowed to sign players for transfer or loan fees until 2027 as it stands because of late payments this summer, although the Tigers are appealing their punishment.

Clubs can do deals up until 7pm on September 2 but the season starts between August 2 – for our League One and Two clubs – and 18th for Premier League Leeds United.

Here is our update of the moves done so far.

BARNSLEY

In: Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion, tribunal), David McGoldrick (Notts County, free), Murphy Cooper (Queen's Park Rangers, loan), Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle, loan).

Out: Stephen Humphrys (Bradford City, free), Conor McCarthy (Northampton Town, free), Barry Cotter (Notts County, loan), Sam Cosgrove, Josh Benson, Theo Chapman, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Heckingbottom, Nathan James, Jonathan Lewis, Jean Claude Makiessi, Aiden Marsh, Emmaisa Nzondo, Donovan Pines, Hayden Pickard, Callum West (all released).

IN THE RED: David McGoldrick has joined Barnsley (Image courtesy of Barnsley FC)

BRADFORD CITY

In: Will Swan (Crawley Town, permanent), Matt Pennington (Blackpool, free), Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley, free), Josh Neufville (Wimbledon, free), Joe Wright (Kilmarnock, free), Ibou Touray (Stockport County, free), Curtis Tilt (Salford City, free), Max Power (AGF, free).

Out: Sam Stubbs (Shrewsbury Town, free), Jamie Walker (Grimsby Town, free), Romoney Crichlow (Barnet, free), Callum Johnson (Gateshead, free), Richie Smallwood, Vadaine Oliver, Gabriel Wadsworth (all released).

DONCASTER ROVERS

ADDITION: Leeds United signing Gabriel Gudmundsson (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

In: Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace, permanent), Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town, free), Glenn Middleton (Dundee United, free), Robbie Gotts (Barrow, free), Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers , free), Connor O’Riordan (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Damola Ajayi (Tottenham Hotspur, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull City, loan)

Out: Joseph Olowu (Stockport, free), Tom Anderson (Shrewsbury, free), Tavonga Kuleya (Belper Town, free), Jack Goodman (Basford United, free), Sam Straughan-Brown (Peterborough Sports, loan), Bobby Faulkner (Harrogate Town, loan), Jack Degruchy (released), Richard Wood (retired, now Rotherham United coach).

HARROGATE TOWN

In: Shawn McCoulsky and Reece Smith (both Maidenhead, free), Jack Evans (Halifax Town, free), Mason Bennett (Burton Albion, free), Lewis Cass (Grimsby Town, free), and Tom Bradbury (Cheltenham Town, free), Bobby Faulkner (Doncaster, loan).

SOLD: Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer has joined Oxford United (Image: Tony Johnson)

Out: Jack Bray (West Brom, permanent), Dean Cornelius (Ross County, free), Josh March (Crewe Alexandra, free), Matty Foulds (St Johnstone, free), James Daly (Yeovil Town, free), Toby Sims (Greenville Triumph, free), Matty Daly and Stephen Dooley (both released), Josh Falkingham (retired).

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

In: Jack Whatmough (Preston North End, permanent), Ryan Ledson (Preston, free), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City, free), Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town, free), Murray Wallace (MIllwall, free), Joe Low (Wycombe, free), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace, loan), Josh Feeney (Aston Villa, loan).

Out: Brodie Spencer (Oxford United, permanent), Sorba Thomas (Stoke City, permanent), Loick Ayina (Salford, permanent), Matty Pearson (Doncaster, free), Scott High (Barnet, free), Tom Iorpenda (Notts County, loan), Jonathan Hogg, Josh Koroma, Josh Ruffels, Ollie Turton, Tom Lees and Danny Ward (all released), Chris Maxwell (retired).

HULL CITY

In: Semi Ajayi (West Brom, free), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham, free)

SOUTH TO EAST: Dillon Phillips has swapped League One Rotherham United for Championship Hull City (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Out: Marvin Mehlem (Arminia Bielefeld, permanent), Xavier Simons (Bolton Wanderers, permanent), Anthony Racioppi (Sion, permanent), Andy Smith (Gillingham, permanent), Joao Pedro (Atletico de San Luis, free), Nordin Amrabat (Wydad Casablanca, free), Rocco Coyle (Boston, half-season loan), Matty Jacob (Reading, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Doncaster, loan), Dogukan Sinik, Brandon Fleming and Callum Jones (all released).

LEEDS UNITED

In: Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille, £10m), Jaka Bijol (Udinese, £15m permanent), Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha (both Wolfsburg, permanent).

Out: Junior Firpo, Josuha Guilavogui (both released).

MIDDLESBROUGH

In: None.

Out: Josh Coburn (Millwall, £5m), Anfernee Dijksteel, George Gitau (both released).

ROTHERHAM UNITED

In: Kian Spence (Barrow, free), Ted Cann (West Brom, free).

Out: Cameron Humphreys (Port Vale, free), Andre Green (Panserraikos, free), Dillon Phillips (Hull, free), Jonson Clarke-Harris, Hakeem Odoffin, Alex MacDonald and Jake Hull (all released).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

In: Ehije Ukaki (Botev Plovdiv, permanent), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest, loan).

Out: Vinicius Souza (Wolfsburg), Rhian Brewster (released).

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

In: None.