Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough's promotion rivals set for shock managerial change

Promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers say they have “reluctantly granted” manager John Eustace permission to speak to Championship rivals Derby County about succeeding Paul Warne as manager.

Eustace confirmed after Sunday’s 2-0 FA Cup loss to Wolves that Derby had made an official approach for his services as they seek a replacement for former Rotherham manager Warne, who was sacked on Friday.

Rovers are currently sixth and battling for a play-off spot with Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, among others.

A statement from Rovers said: “Blackburn Rovers can confirm that head coach John Eustace has requested permission to speak with another Championship club, following the activation of a clause in his contract.

John Eustace, Manager of Blackburn Rovers, is in talks with Derby County (Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“The club is extremely disappointed by John Eustace’s request to hold discussions with another club at such a crucial stage of the season, but this has now been reluctantly granted.”

It is a stunning development with the 45-year-old prepared to swap a promotion push to the Premier League for a battle to avoid relegation to League One, with Derby third bottom, one point shy of safety.

Eustace has history though with Derby, as it is the club where he finished his playing career.

As a manager he took charge at Blackburn 12 months ago, soon after being controversially sacked by Birmingham, who got rid of him when the club were fifth in the Championship. The Blues ended that season being relegate and overtaken by Eustace’s Rovers, who were 18th in the Championship at the time, but this term are challenging for a play-off spot as they sit in sixth place.

Paul Warne lost his job as Derby County manager on Friday (Picture: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)