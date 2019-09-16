Sheffield Wednesday striker leads the line, Leeds United stalwarts provide the spine, Doncaster Rovers are the defensive bedrock - Team of the Week

Have your say

A HEALTHY representation in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Weekend for Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers.

Here's the line-up, please beg to differ as always. A 3-5-2 formation, since you are asking.

Richard O'Donnell (Bradford City).'Fierce competition from the likes of Dean Henderson, Kiko Casilla, Darren Randolph and Ian Lawlor, but O'Donnell - enjoying a renaissance with the Bantams - gets the nod. Made some key saves at Walsall en route to a clean sheet.

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).'Celebrated his recent new deal in the best way possible, by helping Leeds take the derby spoils at Oakwell. A non-stop presence going forward down the right and alert in defence. Enjoying an excellent season.

Cameron John (Doncaster Rovers).'Produced an exemplary defensive performance at Portman Road to help Rovers secure an excellent point.

Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers).'Got his head on most things and stood tall at Ipswich Town. Manager Darren Moore, a former centre-half of distinction, would have approved.

Ben Wiles (Rotherham United).'Scored a quite wonderful goal against Bolton that drew parallels to Paul Gascoigne's sublime goal for England in Euro 96 and enjoyed himself immensely in a real head-turning show.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).'Crowned his 150th appearance for the club with a typically classy midfield showing at Huddersfield. Dictated play and was at the hub of everything and provided an assist for Wednesday's killer second goal.

Toby Sibbick (Barnsley).'Pressed into service again as a holding midfield, Sibbick again excelled and was an influential presence in the middle of the park.

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).'His fine set-piece helped engineer the breakthrough for Leeds at Oakwell and harnessed energy and industry with a physical presence and control in possession.

Kamil Grosicki (Hull City).'Proved a real thorn for Wigan and struck a fine free-kick after setting up Hull's opener. Also hit the post. A class act.