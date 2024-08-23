Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United: Daniel Farke believes Owls blend will make them tougher opponents

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Leeds United will be back at Hillsborough on Friday 168 days after their last visit, with manager Daniel Farke expecting a much-improved Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were no pushover that night, the first half very even until Patrick Bamford's goal right at the end of it set the visitors up for a 2-0 win.

Wednesday have not lost at home since, and having fought off relegation last season – "mission impossible", Farke calls it – have made big strides forward, finding a blend the Leeds manager has been impressed by.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Whites, who have only won once away since – at Middlesbrough on Easter Monday – have gone in the opposite direction.

“I really rate the work Danny has done,” said compatriot Farke, who completed the signing of Almeria winger Largie Ramazani on Thursday. “He’s a very young coach and It’s impressive in his first season to take on this mission impossible to a successful ending.

"They came this into the new season with some proper and good signings, a really good blend within the team and many experienced players if you speak about players like (Jamal) Lowe, (Josh) Windass, (Barry) Bannan for example.

"It’s important for a club and a manager to have something to build on and then to take the next step.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I expect them to finish in a much better position than last season because of the work he’s done and the work they have done in pre-season on incomings.

"For us it's a different scenario, we are more or less in a process to rebuild again, we have to find our rhythm and confidence.

"I expect an even more difficult game than we had just a few weeks ago so we have to be ready."

The fee for former Belgian under-21 international Ramazzani is undisclosed, but believed to be around £10m.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeSheffield WednesdayHillsboroughPatrick BamfordMiddlesbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.