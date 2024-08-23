Leeds United will be back at Hillsborough on Friday 168 days after their last visit, with manager Daniel Farke expecting a much-improved Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were no pushover that night, the first half very even until Patrick Bamford's goal right at the end of it set the visitors up for a 2-0 win.

Wednesday have not lost at home since, and having fought off relegation last season – "mission impossible", Farke calls it – have made big strides forward, finding a blend the Leeds manager has been impressed by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites, who have only won once away since – at Middlesbrough on Easter Monday – have gone in the opposite direction.

“I really rate the work Danny has done,” said compatriot Farke, who completed the signing of Almeria winger Largie Ramazani on Thursday. “He’s a very young coach and It’s impressive in his first season to take on this mission impossible to a successful ending.

"They came this into the new season with some proper and good signings, a really good blend within the team and many experienced players if you speak about players like (Jamal) Lowe, (Josh) Windass, (Barry) Bannan for example.

"It’s important for a club and a manager to have something to build on and then to take the next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I expect them to finish in a much better position than last season because of the work he’s done and the work they have done in pre-season on incomings.

"For us it's a different scenario, we are more or less in a process to rebuild again, we have to find our rhythm and confidence.

"I expect an even more difficult game than we had just a few weeks ago so we have to be ready."