The broadcaster confirmed their TV picks for Sunday's games as Liverpool and Manchester City battle for the Premier League title while Burnley and Leeds United fight for 17th place and safety.

Liverpool's home game with Wolves will be broadcast, as will Man City's fixture against Aston Villa. In total, three games will be shown live this weekend, with Sky opting to select Leeds' game at Brentford. Burnley will host Newcastle United.

How can I watch?

TV PICKS: Three of the 10 Premier League games on Sunday will be broadcast on Sky Sports. Picture: Getty Images.

Man City v Aston Villa - Sky Sports Main Event, 4pm.

Liverpool v Wolves - Sky Sports Premier League, 4pm.

Brentford v Leeds - Sky Sports Football, 4pm.

Coverage starts at 2.30pm on all channels. All non-broadcast fixtures also kick off at 4pm.

JESSE MARSCH: Needs a result at Brentford and a favour from Newcastle against Burnley. Picture: Getty Images.

Is there a stream?

The fixtures can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

What's on the line?

Manchester City and Burnley are the sides with their fate in their own hands when it comes to the respective battles at both ends of the table.

City will win their fourth league title in five seasons if they beat Aston Villa or if Liverpool drop points. They will be pipped to the title if they drop points and Liverpool win at Anfield.

Leeds need to better Burnley's result to survive. A point will be enough if Newcastle win at Turf Moor but all three will be required if the Clarets earn a draw. A Burnley victory sends Jesse Marsch's side down.

What are the odds?

Premier League title - Man City, 1/7. Liverpool 9/2.

Relegation - Leeds 4/11. Burnley 2/1.

What other teams have something left to play for?

The final Champions League and Europa League spots will be decided on the final day. Tottenham Hotspur are on course to finish fourth as they face Norwich City with a two-point lead over fifth-placed Arsenal.

Spurs' goal difference is +24, which is 15 better than the Gunners meaning that a draw will effectively be enough to claim fourth spot, regardless of Arsenal's result at home to Everton.