Southampton 2 Leeds United 2: Rodrigo scores twice as Whites throw away two-goal lead at St Mary's

Rodrigo had struck twice at the start of the second half to put the visitors in a dominant position but Jesse Marsch’s side were unable to hold out for a second successive Premier League win.

Instead it was Southampton – who bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day – who fought their way back into the match.

Joe Aribo tapped home to halve the deficit in the 72nd minute before Walker-Peters curled in the equaliser in the 81st minute.

RESULT: Southampton 2-2 Leeds United. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Neither side had any significant chances in the opening exchanges, with Leeds coming closest when Patrick Bamford had a shot blocked in the 13th minute.

Despite Leeds’ bright opening, there was a moment of concern when VAR checked a possible red card for a last-ditch challenge by Diego Llorente on Stuart Armstrong.

Southampton almost had a fortunate break just before the 20-minute mark when Armstrong had an effort deflect back at him off a defender and then narrowly wide of the target.

The home side’s best chance of the half came in the 27th minute when Armel Bella Kotchap drove forward from defence, drove up the pitch and fired just wide of the goal.

There was another injury concern for Marsch to contend with when Bamford was forced off in the 28th minute.

Gavin Bazunu had to be alert to dive to his left and tip substitute Daniel James’ effort around the post, after he made a clever run into the box before creating space to shoot, with the goalkeeper called on again to catch the ball on the line from Rasmus Kristensen’s header at the subsequent corner.

Leeds took the lead just moments after the start of the second half, when Rodrigo turned home a well-timed ball from Jack Harrison.

In the 58th minute Leeds had a chance to double their lead from a corner but Rodrigo’s glancing header landed on the roof of the net.

The visitors did find their second on the hour mark, with Saints struggling again to clear their lines from a corner.

The corner was flicked on at the near post and Rodrigo headed in from just a yard out to double his and Leeds’ tally.

Against the run of play Southampton managed to pull one back when substitute Aribo tapped home after being picked out by Adam Armstrong in an unmarked position at the far post.

The 26-year-old had to round the approaching Illan Meslier before finding the net for his first Southampton goal.