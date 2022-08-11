Southampton missing two players for Leeds United clash as Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl braces for 'intense' game

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian, who was not in the squad for last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, has missed training this week because of a knee problem.

The Saints welcome Leeds to St Marys looking to get their season up and running while Jesse Marsch's side head into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Wolves in their opening fixture.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, who is already without long-term absentee Tino Livramento said of Lyanco: "We only had Lyanco not training as he had a problem with his knee but the rest of the squad are OK."

The Southampton boss is braced for a breathless contest against Leeds. Hasenhuttl has praised the Elland Road club's transfer business.

Marsch handed top-flight debuts to four of summer signings – Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca – against Wolves and feels his side are making big strides towards the system he wants to play.

"We know we need a reaction against a committed team. We expect an intense game. We have to be prepared for a tough one," said Hasenhuttl

"They are a very committed team with a similar style to us. The 4-2-2-2 is something they have built up and you see all their behaviours are there to be dangerous in this shape.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be without two players for the visit of Leeds on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.