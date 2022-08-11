Southampton missing two players for Leeds United clash as Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl braces for 'intense' game

The Brazilian, who was not in the squad for last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, has missed training this week because of a knee problem.
The Saints welcome Leeds to St Marys looking to get their season up and running while Jesse Marsch's side head into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Wolves in their opening fixture.
Ralph Hasenhuttl, who is already without long-term absentee Tino Livramento said of Lyanco: "We only had Lyanco not training as he had a problem with his knee but the rest of the squad are OK."
The Southampton boss is braced for a breathless contest against Leeds. Hasenhuttl has praised the Elland Road club's transfer business.
Marsch handed top-flight debuts to four of summer signings – Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca – against Wolves and feels his side are making big strides towards the system he wants to play.
"We know we need a reaction against a committed team. We expect an intense game. We have to be prepared for a tough one," said Hasenhuttl
"They are a very committed team with a similar style to us. The 4-2-2-2 is something they have built up and you see all their behaviours are there to be dangerous in this shape.
"They've done well in the summer to bring new players in."