Spurs to challenge Leeds for wonderkid midfielder, Barnsley boss wanted by divisional rivals
Leeds United have just a couple of months left to go until the 2021/22 Premier League season begins, and the club continue to hunt key transfer targets behind the scenes.
A host of quality players have already been linked with a move to Elland Road, and it will be fascinating to see which new faces arrive at the club before the new seasons gets underway.
The Whites face rivals Manchester United on the first day of the season, and ex-Red Devils ace Gary Neville has discussed the possibility of football seeing full stadium again. He said: “I just hope that Priti Patel and her ministers, rather than concentrating on sort of booing England players, actually allow fans back in the stadium for that game so we can actually get a proper atmosphere.
“It will be a fantastic game. Leeds United being back in the Premier League last season, they were an absolute joy to watch every single game. Manchester United had a good Premier League season.
“If we can get close to a full house in that particular match it will just be an incredible welcome back to fans in the stadium in terms of capacities. It's something that's much needed.
“We've seen the announcement in the last few days that they're going to be full at Ascot and full at Wimbledon, I've not got any reason to think why Old Trafford shouldn't be full for the first game of the season.”
Elsewhere, down in the Championship, Barnsley, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Hull City are all gearing up for next season, and they'll be looking to find the right signings to take them up a level in the 2021/22 season in the notoriously competitive second tier.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to the Euros and summer transfer window continues: