Spurs to challenge Leeds for wonderkid midfielder, Barnsley boss wanted by divisional rivals

A host of quality players have already been linked with a move to Elland Road, and it will be fascinating to see which new faces arrive at the club before the new seasons gets underway.

The Whites face rivals Manchester United on the first day of the season, and ex-Red Devils ace Gary Neville has discussed the possibility of football seeing full stadium again. He said: “I just hope that Priti Patel and her ministers, rather than concentrating on sort of booing England players, actually allow fans back in the stadium for that game so we can actually get a proper atmosphere.

“It will be a fantastic game. Leeds United being back in the Premier League last season, they were an absolute joy to watch every single game. Manchester United had a good Premier League season.

“If we can get close to a full house in that particular match it will just be an incredible welcome back to fans in the stadium in terms of capacities. It's something that's much needed.

“We've seen the announcement in the last few days that they're going to be full at Ascot and full at Wimbledon, I've not got any reason to think why Old Trafford shouldn't be full for the first game of the season.”

Elsewhere, down in the Championship, Barnsley, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Hull City are all gearing up for next season, and they'll be looking to find the right signings to take them up a level in the 2021/22 season in the notoriously competitive second tier.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to the Euros and summer transfer window continues:

1. Bluebirds swoop for Wintle Cardiff City look to be closing in on a move for Crewe midfielder Ryan Wintle, as Mick McCarthy looks to continue building his side. He's set to be available on a free transfer, with his contract approaching its expiry. (Wales Online)

2. Hammers face fresh competition for Armstrong Norwich City and Southampton are said to be chasing Blackburn Rovers sensation Adam Armstrong, who could be available for just £8m. He scored an impressive 28 goals in 40 Championship outings last season, and is also on West Ham's radar. (Daily Mail)

3. Parker tipped to join Bournemouth Fulham manager Scott Parker has been tipped to leave the club to join Bournemouth, following the Cottagers' relegation to the Championship. The 40-year-old has been with Fulham since 2019, and got them promoted in his second season in charge. (Football Insider)

4. Ramsdale urged to join Spurs Ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has claimed the Blades' current number one Aaron Ramsdale has claimed a move to Spurs would be 'perfect' for the player, as he could both learn from Hugo Lloris and challenge him for his starting spot. (Football Insider)