Stoke City v Leeds United: Could Ethan Ampadu offer a solution to 'bizarre' pattern of results?

“Bizarre” is the only way Jon Newsome can describe Leeds United’s recent struggles away from home, but the former centre-back thinks one good win could change their fortunes. This Christmas week offers the chance of two.

Leeds are at Stoke City on Boxing Day game and Derby County on Sunday. They need at least four points, perhaps six, to stop their away form becoming a mental block.

Manager Daniel Farke always insists he likes to treat games outside of Eland Road the same as the matches Leeds play there, but Newsome thinks it might be time for a slightly different approach.

Saturday's 4-0 win over Oxford United was Leeds’ ninth in a row at home. Since the run started, though, they have taken just seven points out of 21 away. It is making their push for the title more awkward, trailing Sheffield United by three points and with no wriggle room as Burnley and Sunderland snap away at the second automatic promotion place.

YELLOW PERIL: Leeds United's away form is not keeping pace with results at Elland Road

Newsome has been there before, going the entire 1992-93 season without a win away from home. The previous season Leeds were English champions, nine wins and eight draws on their travels as good a record as anyone's.

"It was bizarre really," says the former centre-back, now a pundit for BBC Radio Leeds.

"I think sometimes it becomes bigger than the actual issue itself. Everybody's talking about it, asking the reason behind it. You can never put your finger on it."

This season’s form is the opposite of what he was expecting.

SURPRISED: Former Leeds United defender-turned-pundit Jon Newsome

"Elland Road's a really intimidating place to play," he argues. "I've been as an opponent, I know what it's like, and sometimes it's too big for the opposing team.

"When Leeds go away from home the emphasis is on the home team. Stoke can't just sit back in a five and a four with one up top and just try and frustrate you because they'll frustrate their own fans.

"I thought this season we'd struggle more with teams sitting deep and frustrating us at home and in away games they might open up a little bit and we might get at them more but it's just been the complete opposite, which is bizarre, really."

He does not think it will take much to turn, though.

CHANGE OF EMPHASIS: Ethan Ampadu (left) brings Leeds United different qualities to Ao Tanaka No 22)

"Leeds just need one result – to go away from home, play really well, defend well, score a couple of goals, or even just grind one out," he believes. "At Preston (in the last away game) they got that little bit of luck in terms of scoring in the 93rd minute but they should have had two or three goals before that.

"It is about getting the proverbial monkey off your back. Once you get rid of it, you might see them fly.

"The talent's there but I do think sometimes you've got to play away games differently."

Farke will often say – because he has often been asked lately – he likes to treat home and away the same, but his analysis of why results have differed hints at a possible solution.

“We know a few of the last away games could have started a bit more on it in the first half," he says.

"It's always easier when you start on the front foot and you go in lead and this is what we will be trying to do in the upcoming games.

"We want to make sure that we're switched on and are starting these games with 100 per cent."

After starting with seven points out of nine, the dip in Leeds' away fortunes have coincided with an enforced change in the make-up of the side after injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Griev saw them replaced by Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell. The return to fitness of Amapdu, who made his first start since his knee injury against Oxford, offers a potential change of emphasis.

"It's no coincidence that when we had Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev available, we were the best away team," reflects Farke.

"We have adapted our style a little bit because I love how Tanaka and Joe Rothwell have chipped in great performances and when we dominate the game it's great but they are 'ballers', perhaps not natural steel players who always win the ball back.

"We could allow ourselves to take a bit more risks in the first games.

"Right now we have to be a bit more careful in transition moments to carry the ball forward.

"We have always four offensive-thinking players on the pitch. We have offensive-minded full-backs, even centre-backs who are good with the ball and two players in the holding midfield players who are made for attacking and playing tidy passes and perhaps don't have their original (main) strength in steel against the ball.

"In this set-up if we are not 100 per cent in terms of awareness, sharpness and counter-pressing you can sometimes lose decisive duels and this is perhaps one of the reasons why we conceded a few too many goals in the first halves of away games."